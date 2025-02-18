The Office's Worst Episode, According To IMDb

Here's something that won't surprise anyone. "The Office" was, is, and will continue to be a popular show. It is widely considered one of (if not the) best television shows of the early 21st century. It brought us a smorgasbord of classic episodes, and NBC keeps making them even better (or at least more awkward) through its Superfan Episode re-releases.

While it's easy to remember iconic installments, like "Stress Relief" and "Dinner Party," what are the worst moments? With a show this popular and highly regarded, what do the lows look like? There are many ways to categorize a "worst episode" for a show. One of the tried and true favorites, though, is IMDb. The Internet Movie Database's crowdsourced approach makes it easier to gauge the real crowd reaction — and in the case of "The Office," one episode stands out as the worst-rated of them all: season 8 episode 19, "Get the Girl."

Even so, the episode has a middling 6.3 out of 10-star rating on IMDb, proving that even at its worst, "The Office" was watchable television. Still, this one being the least popular moment in the show makes sense. Season 8 is an infamously slow season. Sure, there's a case for saying the short, inconsistent pilot season is worse, but if you're judging based on seasons 2 through 9, season 8 is definitely the worst point. It comes in the wake of Michael Scott's tragic departure (though Steve Carell didn't even want to leave the show), and the Scott-sized hole leaves the rest of the cast struggling to shine out. The show spends the early part of season 8 slipping until it reaches this low point 19 episodes in.