How Real Was The Office Season 3's Bat Scene?

While "Business School" didn't require the "Office" producers to go to the same lengths as when they used a $12,000 fake cat, shooting the bat scenes was a fairly complicated affair. On a 2020 episode of the "Office Ladies" podcast (via People), Pam and Angela actors Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey broke down the "Business School" episode, including the various bat scenes. The pair enlisted the help of producer Kent Zbornak and Meredith actor Kate Flannery to get the full rundown on how the show managed to make the moments featuring the bat so realistic. As it turns out, it involved the use of three different versions of the creature, only one of which was real.

The three bats comprised a CGI version, a mechanical headset, and a real bat that was used for a handful of shots. As Zbornak explained, the CGI model was used for scenes where the bat was flying around the office and the staff were screaming, which would have been impossible to shoot safely with a real bat. However, an actual live bat was used for the shot where Dwight stands on Pam's desk and lifts a ceiling panel to discover the creature for the first time. Zbornak revealed that the real animal was also used for "a few shots of the bat on the ceiling in the conference room" and "for that shot of the bat on the ceiling in the kitchen."

Evidently, using a real-life bat required the presence of two bat wranglers in the forms of Chad Dunn and John Baldwin. The former was actually in the ceiling holding the bat for the shot where Dwight first discovers him. As Fischer recalled, "I remember we had to be super silent as they brought the bat in and placed the bat."

Interestingly enough, Kinsey also recalled from the episode's DVD commentary that Rainn Wilson named the bat after learning that the wranglers never gave him a name. "Rainn was like, 'What? I'm gonna name him.' And so Rainn named the bat Gary," she recalled.