One Of The Office's Best And Most Chaotic Episodes Required A $12,000 Fake Cat

By the time the fifth season of "The Office" came around, the NBC comedy series was already an award-winning hit. The show had a huge fanbase, averaged around nine million viewers with each new episode, and it had previously won Emmys for Best Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for Steve Carell, and a variety of wins and nominations for writing, directing, and various supporting performances from the rest of the cast. But season 5 would bring a new challenge when the show was given a prime time slot following Super Bowl XLIII in 2009, bringing millions of new eyes to the series.

As longtime producer Halsted Sullivan recalled in Andy Greene's book "The Office: The Untold Story of the Greatest Sitcom of the 2000s," the pressure was on to make the show appealing to both dedicated fans and new viewers who had never seen the series before:

"We were tasked with making it a stand-alone episode, but making it something that fans who have been along for the ride all five seasons could enjoy, but also people who tuned in to the show for the first time would be able to enjoy. It was very important. We were given a lot of mandates and they didn't even come from NBC. They came from [creator] Greg [Daniels]. He was like, "Look, this is our opportunity to sort of re-pilot the show and introduce a whole new group of people to 'The Office.' It's very important to have a really grabby opening."

The episode in question, titled "Stress Relief," became one of the best episodes in the entire series – a super-sized 42-minute romp that delivered one of the most chaotic and hilarious cold opens in the show's history, guaranteeing that it was "grabby." The episode also required the use of several real CPR dummies, a trained stunt cat, and a realistic fake cat that cost no less than $12,000.