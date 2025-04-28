5 Best Original Batman: The Animated Series Villains Ranked

"Batman: The Animated Series" is beloved for how accurately it adapted the "Batman" comics. Many consider the series to be the definitive depiction of Gotham City. Yet "Batman" also colored in the margins, where the creators left their own thumbprints.

The series didn't only adapt existing Batman comics and characters. The "Batman" team also introduced a handful of original characters, spicing up the stories they could tell. Some of these original characters were such successes that the comics started adapting them from the show.

Take Gotham police officer Renee Montoya, one of Commissioner Gordon's (Bob Hastings) inner circle. Or Nora Fries, terminally ill wife of the villainous Mr. Freeze. Nora's admittedly more of a plot device, but her presence casts a cloud over Freeze and is the foundation of his brilliant recharacterization.

Some of the other original characters were more sinister. The many illustrious villains of "Batman: The Animated Series" weren't only classics like Two-Face (Richard Moll) and the Riddler (John Glover). But whether they began on comic pages or cartoon frames, criminals in Gotham City are still a superstitious and cowardly lot, no match for the Batman.

