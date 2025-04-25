Where You've Seen The Accountant 2 Villain Anaïs Before

Overall, Pineda has worked more in TV over the years than she has in movies, having appeared in one-off roles on several popular shows, in addition to having leading roles in other major projects. It's very possible that if anyone had that "she looks familiar" ping going on in their heads while watching "The Accountant 2," it's because you've seen her on a TV show at some point in the past.

The first TV show one might know Pineda from is "The Vampire Diaries" – more specifically, one of the short-lived "Vampire Diaries" spin-offs titled "The Originals," in which she played Sophie Deveraux. That character also appeared in one episode of the flagship show, for those who might not have watched the spin-off in question.

Another show viewers might know her from is Netflix's live-action "Cowboy Bebop," which featured Pineda as the fan-favorite Faye Valentine. Again, that series had its run cut short, lasting just one season. Still, given the popularity of the franchise and the high-profile nature of this show, it would be easy to recognize her as Faye.

Outside of that, Pineda did star in an episode of the anthology series "Tales of the Walking Dead." That was just a single episode, but again, we're talking about a very popular franchise, so that's going to come with some recognition. Additionally, the actress appeared in episodes of shows like "Homeland," "Inside Amy Schumer," "High Maintenance," "Home Economics," and even "Robot Chicken." Some of her other longer-lasting roles were in the miniseries "What/If" (no, not the Marvel one) and the TBS series "The Detour" as Vanessa.

Pineda has had a varied career appearing in all sorts of different TV shows and movies, meaning anyone could have recognized her from any one of these projects. This isn't a situation where someone is known very distinctly for one role they did, such as Paul Hogan in "Crocodile Dundee." Pineda has embodied many people and will presumably continue to do so for years to come.

"The Accountant 2" is in theaters now.