Why Netflix's Cowboy Bebop Changed Faye Valentine's Costume

Though "Cowboy Bebop" showrunner André Nemec promised in September that "we will never take the original anime away from the purists," some fans — let's be clear here, overwhelmingly male fans — have called foul on the new look sported by their favorite sex object, Faye Valentine.

Unfortunately for them, the show commits the grave sin of giving the character (who, we should emphasize, is a bounty hunter in a space western) more practical clothing beyond the itsy-bitsy teenie-weenie male gaze threads she sported in the original Japanese "Cowboy Bebop" animated series. Her shorts, which previously threatened a labial wardrobe malfunction in every other frame, are now high-waisted — no bare navel to be seen. Faye's once-bare shoulders now don outerwear that keeps her warm and collected on her space adventures. Apparently, this is unforgivable.

Speaking to Deadline, Pineda talks about the labor-intensive fight scenes she had to train for, and how that informed the costume in a perfectly logical way: