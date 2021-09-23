Cowboy Bebop Showrunner Says The Live-Action Show Won't 'Violate The Canon'

"Cowboy Bebop" fans might be understandably apprehensive, just on principle, about seeing their favorite anime adapted into a live-action property. There have certainly been other anime hits, like "Fullmetal Alchemist," that yielded disappointing live-action adaptations.

With Netflix's upcoming "Cowboy Bebop" series, however, showrunner André Nemec is conscious of the expectations surrounding such a cherished title. And it sounds like he and his crew and cast, led by John Cho, Mustafa Shakir, and Faye Valentine, have actively worked to ensure that this streaming series can exist alongside what's already out there and complement it as a worthy companion piece.

Cho plays the bounty hunter, Spike Spiegel, and we previously heard that he had never taken a role more seriously than this one. More recently, he and Nemec spoke to Entertainment Weekly, where Nemec discussed his approach to bringing "Cowboy Bebop" to live-action. First, he said:

"I promise we will never take the original anime away from the purists. It will always exist out there. But I'm very excited about the stories that we're telling. I believe we've done a really nice job of not violating the canon in any direction but merely offering some extra glimpses into the world that was already created."