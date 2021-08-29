Cowboy Bebop Books And Comics Will Explore The Netflix Show's Universe (And How It Was Made)

Get ready for the "Cowboy Bebop" blitz to begin in late 2021. After giving us a first look at its live-action series starring John Cho, Mustafa Shakir, and Daniella Pineda, Netflix and Titan Publishing have announced details of some companion books and comics that will be coming your way, starting in November and December.

The comics, especially, are all too appropriate since "Cowboy Bebop" began life as a manga tie-in circa 1997 before it debuted as an anime series on Japanese television in 1998. You could say the titular space cowboys, or bounty hunters, are be-bopping back to their comic roots.

The books will be both fiction and nonfiction, with the first, a 320-page paperback prequel novel, landing on November 23, 2021 a few days after the Netflix series drops. With the colon-happy title of "Cowboy Bebop: A Syndicate Story: Red Planet Requiem," the novel retails for $15.95 and is billed as "an exclusive adventure leading into the events of the series."

According to the press release from Titan, it will "explore the rich history of Cowboy Bebop through the eyes of a young Spike Spiegel and Vicious." Sean Cummings, a staff writer on the series, serves as author.