The original Cowboy Bebop featured 26 episodes and aired in Japan from 1998 through 1999. The show has been hailed as introducing a new wave of Western audiences to anime, thanks in part to being the first anime to ever air on Adult Swim. The anime was adapted into two manga series and a feature film released worldwide. To this day, it's considered one of the all-time classic must-see animes.

The live-action Cowboy Bebop series is created by André Nemec and Jeff Pinkner, who have previously worked together on several shows including Alias. It will be directed by Alex Garcia Lopez (Daredevil, The Punisher, and The Witcher) and Michael Katleman (Primeval and The Last Ship). It is executive produced by André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg of Midnight Radio, Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements of Tomorrow Studios, Makoto Asanuma, Shin Sasaki and Masayuki Ozaki of Sunrise Inc., Tim Coddington, Tetsu Fujimura, Michael Katleman, Matthew Weinberg, and Christopher Yost.

Nemec serves as showrunner. Original anime series director Shinichiro Watanabe is on board as a consultant on the series, and original composer Yoko Kanno returns to score the live-action adaptation. The series also stars Alex Hassell and Elena Satine.

Though the production of Cowboy Bebop was plagued by delays due to first to star John Cho's knee injury, then the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the series managed to resume filming after the long hiatus in September last year. The first season, premiering this fall, will be 10 episodes — though a second season may be well on its way.

Cowboy Bebop premieres on Netflix on November 19, 2021.