Cowboy Bebop Star John Cho Has Never "Taken A Role More Seriously"

John Cho has been appearing in feature films for over twenty years, but his role in Netflix's upcoming "Cowboy Bebop" series presented one of his greatest challenges. Cho plays Spike Spiegel, one of the bounty hunters aboard the spaceship Bebop in this live-action adaptation of the popular anime series.

It's an action-heavy role, and, while filming, the 49-year-old Cho tore the ACL ligament in his knee. As it turned out, this impacted the whole cast and crew, leading to a production shutdown while Cho had to undergo physical therapy.

Speaking to Vulture (by way of Collider), he explained:

"It was real wonky. We had been shooting all night, and I was doing kind of an athletic move as the sun was coming up. It was probably a lack of sleep. Just a little move and [I was down] ... Then you have your surgery and you go into rehab. I'm at home doing these knee exercises, and coming off the drugs, I was thinking about "Cowboy Bebop." Doing those knee exercises, I was like, I gotta put my focus into this ... I felt very guilty that I had let the production down, and my cast, and the crew in New Zealand that had had a job, and then they didn't the next day. And I didn't feel that I could come back and half-ass this role. I had to take it deadly seriously."