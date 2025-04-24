Jack Black & Michael Cera's Forgotten 2009 Comedy Flop Is A Streaming Hit On Hulu

Director Harold Ramis has helmed several titles that can be termed essential comedies. "Groundhog Day," "National Lampoon's Vacation," and "Multiplicity" are just some examples of Ramis' ability to evoke genuine hilarity, which is often mixed in with engaging drama that can be revisited time and again. Given how incredibly adept he was at writing comedies, it is a shame that Ramis' final genre film, "Year One," was deemed a critical flop in 2009. Although Ramis' goodwill as an actor/writer/director undoubtedly remains untarnished, "Year One" is a baffling phenomenon that is quite difficult to explain, as the brand of bawdy, illogical humor it weilds has only aged even more terribly with time.

Well, it seems that Hulu's algorithm has (once again) spotlighted films that are best left forgotten. You see, "Year One" is currently ranked #13 among the streaming platform's Top Movies List, having recently lost its #9 ranking to the Jonah Hill and Michael Cera comedy, "Superbad" (via FlixPatrol). While Ramis' maligned 2009 comedy might be out of the Top 10 rankings for quite some time now, it is being watched enough times to retain its position among the 15 most-viewed films on Hulu. Stranger things have happened when it comes to Hulu rankings, such as when the abysmal, straight-to-VOD "Hellboy: The Crooked Man" debuted at #1 on the platform and stayed there long enough to make most folks scratch their heads in confusion.

Jack Black and Michael Cera lead "Year One," where their eccentric characters embark on a heroic quest, but wild shenanigans disrupt what would be considered a conventional journey. Ramis' film can be termed as a biblical spoof flick, as it parodies the book of Genesis, but it lacks the humor or satirical bite necessary to be considered a valuable addition to the sub-genre. I'll say this much: it is certainly no "Monty Python's Life of Brian," a genre classic that doesn't sacrifice its poignant messaging even when it embraces irreverent humor.