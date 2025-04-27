Emilia Clarke Wishes She Could Change One Thing About Her Time On Game Of Thrones
After blessing our television screens for eight years with an incredible performance as the Mother of Dragons, it's understandable that Emilia Clarke, aka Daenerys Targaryen, would've wanted something to remember her time on one of the best HBO shows of all time. Something perhaps more important than, say, a misplaced Starbucks coffee cup. Unfortunately, the actress herself admitted that even after all that time travelling across the Seven Kingdoms, she left with absolutely nothing.
During an Actors on Actors interview with Regina Hall for Variety following the end of the show, Clarke confessed, "I didn't take anything, and I deeply regret it, and I'm very annoyed. I'm really hoping that the showrunners give me a dragon. I need my smelly socks. I think I did take those."
There were also three essential items that played a huge part in the "Game of Thrones" history that would've understandably looked great on a shelf at home — Daenerys' dragon eggs that eventually hatched at the end of season 1 — but she missed out on those as well. Speaking to People about her failed attempt at a parting gift, Clarke added, "I wanted to keep the eggs dammit, but they weren't giving them!" But while Queen Daenerys might've missed out on a wrap gift, her brief beau from the end of the show parted with a very impressive present — himself.
Game of Thrones' Kit Harrington took a statue of himself home from the show
While appearing on "The Graham Norton Show" after "Game of Thrones" had finished, Kit Harrington, who played Jon Snow on the show, revealed that he'd managed to get away from the set with a statue of himself that was used for the series. This came after a lengthy battle to try and take home Longclaw, the sword that belonged to the Lord Commander of the Night's Watch.
"They wouldn't give me my sword, which I was very annoyed about, but I did keep a statue of myself. It's big. That's what I asked myself when I arrived, like, 'what am I going to do with this?'" The statue in question wasn't actually used in the show, but for promotional marketing for the final season. The teaser trailer showed Jon Snow, along with Arya (Maisie Williams) and Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner), walking through the crypts of Winterfell, where they pass statues of fallen characters, until eventually they meet their own, teasing the potential fates.
It feels like an almost suitable parting gift for the star, who was openly "not okay" with how things ended. Upon its arrival, Harrington had a few ideas of what to do with it. "I'm either going to make a water feature out of it, or a shrine of some sort, or a scarecrow in a vegetable patch. There are a lot of things to do with it." Typical. You know nothing about furniture placement, Jon Snow.