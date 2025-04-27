Emilia Clarke Wishes She Could Change One Thing About Her Time On Game Of Thrones

After blessing our television screens for eight years with an incredible performance as the Mother of Dragons, it's understandable that Emilia Clarke, aka Daenerys Targaryen, would've wanted something to remember her time on one of the best HBO shows of all time. Something perhaps more important than, say, a misplaced Starbucks coffee cup. Unfortunately, the actress herself admitted that even after all that time travelling across the Seven Kingdoms, she left with absolutely nothing.

During an Actors on Actors interview with Regina Hall for Variety following the end of the show, Clarke confessed, "I didn't take anything, and I deeply regret it, and I'm very annoyed. I'm really hoping that the showrunners give me a dragon. I need my smelly socks. I think I did take those."

There were also three essential items that played a huge part in the "Game of Thrones" history that would've understandably looked great on a shelf at home — Daenerys' dragon eggs that eventually hatched at the end of season 1 — but she missed out on those as well. Speaking to People about her failed attempt at a parting gift, Clarke added, "I wanted to keep the eggs dammit, but they weren't giving them!" But while Queen Daenerys might've missed out on a wrap gift, her brief beau from the end of the show parted with a very impressive present — himself.

