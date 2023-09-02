A Game Of Thrones Star Fessed Up To Bringing That Infamous Starbucks Cup To Set

Film and television productions are chaotic, whether they are made on a shoestring budget or have all the money in the world at their disposal. You have dozens, if nor hundreds, of people on set always racing against the clock, the weather, the light, the producers breathing down your neck, and so much more that the idea that every single detail about a finished movie or show would be perfect is utter nonsense. With so many moving parts, something is bound to go wrong, and you just have to storm ahead.

In large scale productions, those details are even more granular. You'd think that because of the wealth of resources available that everything would be raked over with a fine-toothed comb, but they are still working under a deadline trying to wrangle thousands of artists and craftspeople's hard work. Occasionally, a small mistake slips through the cracks and makes it into the final project, and an infamous example of this is "Game of Thrones" season 8, episode 4, "The Last of the Starks." In one shot during an extended banquet sequence, a modern day coffee cup from the show's craft services can be seen on the table next to Emilia Clarke's Daenerys Targaryen.

Admittedly, I didn't notice it when I watched the episode, and HBO has subsequently digitally removed the cup from streaming and home video releases. People made their jokes and memes, but at a certain point, I felt it all got far too mean-spirited, using the mistake as a microcosm for a referendum on the show's dipping quality. It also felt tied to Emilia Clarke specifically, which wasn't helpful to the popular reception of her character that final season. As it turns out, Clarke can't be blamed at all for the blunder.