A Gilligan's Island Star Turned Down The Show At First

In discussions of Sherwood Schwartz's 1964 sitcom "Gilligan's Island," one can often detect a note of ambivalence from the speaker. On the one hand, "Gilligan's Island" may be one of the most important American texts, providing the nation with their own updated version of Commedia dell'Arte archetypes; even those who haven't seen "Gilligan's Island" might know each of the seven central figures by name, and what their personalities are. Thanks to eternal reruns, multiple generations grew up watching "Gilligan's Island," allowing it to seep deeply into the American subconscious.

Advertisement

At the same time, however, most people acknowledge that "Gilligan's Island" is supremely stupid. The gags are lightweight, kid-friendly, and don't require much intellectual engagement from an audience. The jokes are, by Schwartz's own admission, silly and dumb. The seven stranded castaways are ostensibly fighting for survival, but they never face any serious issues of scarcity or starvation. Everyone typically wears the same outfits, their clothes are always clean, and they all get along in a preschool kind of way.

When the stars of "Gilligan's Island" talk about the show, they have to admit that it's not the most intelligent show. Most defenses mounted for the sitcom are along the lines of how it provided a friendly, non-threatening salve during a time of American political upheaval; JFK was assassinated while the show's pilot was being filmed. The actors admit, though, that they weren't always impressed with the scripts or the premise. (Natalie Schafer, who played Mrs. Howell, once admitted she only took the job for a free Hawaiian vacation.)

Advertisement

Russell Johnson, who played the Professor, admitted in an interview with Press and Sun-Bulletin (transcribed by MeTV) that he was reluctant to accept the role. Too many people had already auditions, Johnson explained, and it made the role seem less attractive. He only agreed after CBS essentially begged.