Thunderbolts Director Wanted One Marvel Character In The Movie (But Couldn't Use Them)

While it might already be abundantly clear who isn't making it out alive of "Thunderbolts," it's been revealed that director Jake Schreier had one interesting MCU character that didn't even make the cut. In an interview with SFX Magazine (via GamesRadar), the off-camera coordinator of Marvel's latest band of misfits revealed that he'd originally considered throwing Man-Thing among the ranks of the new titular team, only for another project to beat him to it.

"I think there was a point during pitching when I really wanted Man-Thing to be on the team," the director confessed, only for things not to go as he'd hoped. The character, who first debuted in Marvel Comics' "Savage Tales" #1 in 1971, comes to the aid of Jack Russell in Marvel's sinister and incredibly Special Presentation, "Werewolf by Night," which was released back in 2022. Gael Garcia Bernal played Russell, and after fighting off monster hunters, he is revealed to be an ally to Man-Thing in the TV movie's closing moments, ending in a flurry of ferociousness. This, of course, led to him being missed from the call sheet for the upcoming film. "It all worked out for the best," added Schreier.

While that might be the case, it certainly feels like Man-Thing might've been at home alongside Yelena (Florence Pugh) and Red Guardian (David Harbour), given Schreier's own personal endgame he has planned for the "Thunderbolts." One that is that often ventured but always compelling grey area for its team members.