Why Kevin Conroy Wanted To Play Two Other Batman: The Animated Series Characters

"Batman: The Animated Series" didn't just boast one legendary performance, but two. Mark Hamill's Joker has become just as beloved and, for many, just as definitive as Kevin Conroy's Batman/Bruce Wayne. For Hamill, he and the Clown Prince of Crime were a perfect match, which is why he managed to land the role even though Tim Curry had already been cast as The Joker. Sadly for the "It" actor, he was deemed too scary, and Hamill just happened to have visited the "BTAS" production offices and impressed the show's creatives so much that when they needed a new voice actor, he was top of the list. Even still, Hamill almost said "no" to playing the Joker, which, considering how he came to define the role so effectively, is kind of strange to think about. Likewise, while Conroy didn't exactly say "no" to playing Batman, it seems the Juilliard grad was originally more interested in playing other characters.

In Vulture's oral history of "BTAS," Conroy recalled reading the script for the series and claimed to have been more drawn to supporting characters than to the Dark Knight himself. "When I just read the script that they sent me," he explained, "it looked to me like [supporting character] Harvey Bullock was a much more interesting character, and Commissioner Gordon, too." After this, Conroy went in to see casting director Andrea Romano. He continued, "So I went in and I said, 'Can I audition for the character roles?' And Andrea said, 'Do you understand that, if you get Batman, you'll be in every episode? Stop trying to talk us out of hiring you!'"

Of course, Conroy did get Batman and the show was all the better for it. Meanwhile, Robert Hastings landed the role of Commissioner Gordon and did a similarly stellar job as the character. But while it would have been interesting to see what Conroy did as the police commissioner, it would have been even more intriguing to see how he handled Harvey Bullock.

