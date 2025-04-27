The 12 Best Action Adventure Movies Like Indiana Jones
In 1981, Harrison Ford traded in the galaxy that is far far away for a fedora and whip to help him swing through the 1930s as Indiana Jones. He first appears in "Raiders of the Lost Ark," which includes some of the coolest moments in the "Indiana Jones" franchise. It was the beginning of a new era for Ford that lasted well into the 2020s, and the franchise's success is not just based on action alone. It's about telling stories that connect the past to the present while the mission focuses on finding a way to save the future. Yes, Indiana can be arrogant and all-knowing, but he is always focused on saving artifacts that are essential in telling the story of humankind.
He's not the only character who is using history to help save the future. While the "Indiana Jones" franchise has plenty of adventures for fans to enjoy, there are thrill seekers out there whose curious discoveries and willingness to do good live up to the high bar set by Indiana. So cue the theme music and grab your best hat. It's time to take a look at the 12 best movies like "Indiana Jones."
Romancing the Stone
Indiana Jones is a researcher and an adventurer. It's a dynamic combination when found in one person, but split these parts of his personality into two different people and you get an entertaining pair of polar opposites who are at the center of "Romancing the Stone." The film follows romance author Joan Wilder (Kathleen Turner) who heads to Colombia to find antiquities smugglers who kidnapped her sister. Her journey includes plenty of enemies, but she soon gets a helping hand from exotic bird smuggler Jack Colton (Michael Douglas). He may be the only reason she's still alive, but she finds him to be more annoying than endearing. Their warring viewpoints lead to plenty of mishaps, but they soon realize that their differences are their strengths. Jack uses his real-world knowledge of Colombia to keep them safe while Joan uses her stories to help problem-solve.
"Romancing the Stone" premiered in 1984, which is the same year that "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" was released. Given the timing, it is clear that "Romancing the Stone" was riding the adventure wave that Indiana had set into motion. However, it could still be considered as counter programming that would largely attract romantic-comedy fans of the era since that genre was picking up steam in the '80s. Nonetheless, this film proves that a big adventure can have more than one hero. It just takes the right combination of characters to make it work.
Captain America: The First Avenger
Captain America is the underdog version of Indiana Jones. While Indiana is buff and charismatic, Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) is an awkward kid whose skinny appearance was achieved by using several different strategies in "Captain America: The First Avenger." U.S. Military recruiters turn him away as he begs to fight in World War II. However, Dr. Abraham Erskine (Stanley Tucci) sees an internal power that could make him the perfect super-soldier. Not everyone is sure about this, but Steve surprises his doubters during training. His creative problem-solving skills prove that you don't have to leave the ground to capture a flag, and he jumps onto a dummy grenade not knowing that it's a fake. These moments show that he could be just as great as Indiana, but it's Steve's emotional depth that sets him apart from the archeologist.
The "Indiana Jones" franchise struggles with emotional depth, and that's because of Indiana's attitude toward love and his profession. His rekindled romance with Marion Ravenwood (Karen Allen) in "Raiders of the Lost Ark" only happens because of work, and their relationship goes through rough patches caused by mutual differences and Indiana's instinct to focus on work in order to avoid his feelings. Steve knows that work is just a part of the equation of life. He is successful because of Peggy Carter's (Hayley Atwell) support. His love for her and his willingness to do anything to help his country is why this film is the emotional core of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
The Librarian: Quest for the Spear
Before "The Pitt," Noah Wyle launched "The Librarian" fantasy franchise, and it is actually believed to be a spoof of "Indiana Jones." It all begins with "The Librarian: Quest for the Spear" which strategically highlights the Ark of the Covenant and Holy Grail while also offering a theme song that is only a few notes off from Indiana's iconic tune. While he is a professor, Flynn Carsen (Wyle) is a lifelong student who is hired to be the Librarian at Metropolitan Library. He thinks that his days will be spent tending to books, but he was actually hired to protect precious artifacts. When an item goes missing, Flynn has to track it down, but the idea of venturing into the unknown makes him nervous until he realizes that his knowledge will help him succeed.
While "The Librarian" franchise is meant to poke fun at "Indiana Jones," it actually paved its own path in the world of mystical adventures. While Indiana mostly tracks down mythical artifacts, much of his world is based in reality, which is the only way that he can inhabit historical settings. "The Librarian" franchise can add more fantasy elements because it is centered on a fictitious library that offers its own backstory. Plus, its characterization as a spoof means that it has a light-hearted nature that allows for the wildest of stories to appear while still coming off as believable within the franchise.
National Treasure
Indiana Jones searches for ancient artifacts while Benjamin Franklin Gates (Nicolas Cage) uses more recent artifacts to track down ancient relics in "National Treasure." The 2004 movie follows Ben as he takes up the family mission to find treasure that can only be discovered by uncovering clues left throughout American history. It's a story that is very reminiscent of "Indiana Jones," especially as Ben uses his historical knowledge to find clues that are hidden in plain sight, including one hidden within the Declaration of Independence. Of course, getting to this important document requires a sequence that comes straight out of a "James Bond" film, and the FBI-led investigation adds a espionage-style twist.
While Indiana works within the confines of the law, Ben bends the rules, and their different approaches are a result of how they are perceived. Indiana is a highly respected archeologist, but Ben is continuously mocked by historians who believe that the treasure he's looking for is merely a bedtime story told by his grandfather.
The pitch for "National Treasure" was almost too out-there for Nicolas Cage, but it works because it's about a man who has nothing to lose but everything to gain. It makes for an underdog story that can't really be told within the "Indiana Jones." Yes, Indiana does try to prove that he still has what it takes in "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," but his success is already a given based on his track record. "National Treasure" offers a believable adventure that will have you looking at history in a different way.
The Mummy
Set in the decade prior to "Raiders of the Lost Ark," "The Mummy" follows Rick O'Connell (Brendan Fraser), an adventurer who is tasked with leading siblings Evelyn (Rachel Weisz) and Jonathan (John Hannah) to Hamunaptra, known as the City of the Dead in Egypt. Evelyn is a librarian who is searching for the Book of Amun-Ra, but they get more than they bargained for when they uncover a tomb that releases the evil spirit of a priest named Imhotep (Arnold Vosloo) who is searching for his soul mate. It's the perfect movie to watch after viewing "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom," and that's mainly because of how this story incorporates different genres.
While "Raiders of the Lost Ark" is pure fun, "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" offers a much darker story as he witnesses a human sacrifice while uncovering a secret cult and ancient evils surrounding a magical stone. "The Mummy" also explores the grim rituals surrounding evil in the time of the ancient Egyptians, but it does it with a paranormal twist that incorporates horror. In fact, "The Mummy" was inspired by a Universal Classic Monster film, and the 1999 film capitalizes on the origin by including fleshy mummies and scarabs that burrow under the skin. This may not be for everyone, but it will delight horror fans who are looking for adventure.
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
"Lara Croft: Tomb Raider" is the perfect adventure for those who enjoyed "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny." The 2001 film features Angelina Jolie in the title role as she tries to stop the Illuminati from finding the pieces of the Triangle of Light, which will allow them to control time. It's a mission that is very similar to Indiana's 2023 adventure, which finds him trying to intercept the other half of an ancient dial before villains use it to change the course of history.
Another thing that these films have in common is that they're a part of popular franchises, meaning they have a lot to live up to. In the case of "Lara Croft: Tomb Raider," the movie is based on the popular video games, which it honors. Players enjoy Lara's epic stunts, and the movie uses her ariel skills to create action that sends the story forward, including the moment that she jumps onto a massive slab to get to a piece of the Triangle of Light. Chris Barrie's Portrayal of Hillary is also an homage to the game. The butler is a non-player character that Barrie brings to life by using a slightly robotic tone, and he walks like an invisible force has predetermined his every move. The addition of tech guru Bryce (Noah Taylor) also gives a voice to the audience as he shouts commentary much like gamers do when faced with an unbeatable obstacle. It all makes for an entertaining adventure.
Secret of the Incas
There would be no "Indiana Jones" franchise without "Secret of the Incas." The 1954 film features Charlton Heston as Harry Steele, a treasure hunter who is searching Peru for the Inca Starburst which could forever change civilizations. One look at Harry proves that he was an unintentional prototype for Indiana. His sleek leather jacket, wide-brimmed hat, and charming personality were essential ingredients in George Lucas and Steven Spielberg's first vision for the character, which Harrison Ford didn't totally understand. However, it all worked out, and Indiana's perilous journeys helped to reignite interest in fantastical adventures set in bygone eras.
While Indiana's journeys do include deception, especially when hidden villains are involved, "Secret of the Incas" puts deception right at the center of the story as Harry and Romanian refugee Elena Antonescu (Nicole Maurey) use each other in order to reach their personal goals. She'll do anything to get to America, and Harry will help her as long as she helps him steal a plane. This promise just leads to more deception which eventually leads to them finding ways to truly help each other. While this plot works in "Secret of the Incas," it would be more frustrating than endearing in an "Indiana Jones" movie, especially when it comes to Indiana and Marion's relationship, which is based on mutual respect despite their differences. Regardless, "Secret of the Incas" has a nostalgia about it that makes it a great watch for people looking for '50s gems.
The Dig
The "Indiana Jones" franchise was created for the dreamers who wish they could uncover ancient artifacts in exotic locations. "The Dig" is a reminder that historic adventures can be found right outside your door. "The Dig" is inspired by the interesting true story of Sutton Hoo who found strange mounds on her property in the 1930s. An archeological dig uncovers a ship which was also a burial site.
Carey Mulligan plays Edith Pretty, a fictional character inspired by Hoo. She hires amateur archeologist Basil Brown (Ralph Fiennes) to figure out what is hiding underneath the surface. It's a relationship that begins out of necessity because the museums are facing the uncertainty of World War II. Their working relationship turns into an admiration for each other that develops a friendship that mirrors the connection between Indiana and Marion, who lean on each other amid their adventure.
As someone who has lived near areas that were once Revolutionary War battlegrounds, "The Dig" hits close to home. It is not unusual to find artifacts from that timeframe in places that have since turned into booming suburban communities. Living in areas like this comes with an understanding that history is all around us, it's just a question as to when and if it will be discovered. The question of discovery is the whole point of "The Dig," and that's why it's so fascinating. It proves that anyone can suddenly become their own version of Indiana Jones.
The Lost City
Sandra Bullock is a rom-com queen who is known for her knack for adventures, including "Speed," which led to an embarrassing sequel. So it was only a matter of time until Bullock would become the star of her own take on the "Indiana Jones" adventures, which closely mirrors "Romancing the Stone." "The Lost City" follows author Loretta Sage who is promoting her latest romantic adventure with her cover model Alan (Channing Tatum). She has made a successful career out of writing about perilous journeys, but she's never been on an adventure of her own. That changes when she's kidnapped by a billionaire who believes that her recent book is the key to finding real treasure.
While "The Librarian" franchise is believed to be a spoof on "Indiana Jones," "The Lost City" is a spoof on the entire adventure genre, including paperback romances. Alan's fake blonde hair and billowing shirt will remind viewers of Fabio. However, Alan proves to be more funny than fearless when he panics and fumbles while trying to rescue Loretta. Brad Pitt tries to save the day as Jack Trainer, an adventurer that Alan is jealous of, but Jack takes himself way too seriously, allowing Pitt to make fun of the handsome heroes that he's played in the past. It all makes for a movie that /Film called a goofy adventure with screwball spirit.
The Adventures of Tintin
"The Adventures of Tintin" is Steven Spielberg and Peter Jackson's adaptation of the beloved comic series written by Hergé, and it plays out like an animated version of "Indiana Jones" that offers a plot similar to "National Treasure." Tintin (Jamie Bell) is a reporter who has grown up with stories about an ancestor who worked on a sunken ship that could lead to treasure. He and Captain Haddock (Andy Serkis) find clues hidden in plain sight while dodging deadly natural phenomena and envious villains. Of course, Tintin couldn't succeed without his sidekick Snowy, a wire fox terrier, who brings comedic relief while leading his best pal to important clues.
Spielberg told The Hollywood Reporter that "Raiders of the Lost Ark" helped him discover "The Adventures of Tintin." He said it started in the 1980s when a French review for the first "Indiana Jones" film made several references to Tintin, who also relies on history to help his missions. Instead of creating another live-action tale, "The Adventures of Tintin" went the animated route, which honors the comics while also making it more approachable to younger adventure seekers.
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
"Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" is an immersive adventure that is the perfect film to watch after binging "Indiana Jones." The 2017 movie follows a group of teenagers who find an old video game console that sucks them into Jumanji. They each take on the appearance of an avatar that has special skills that can only be discovered by making their way through several deadly obstacles, including a face-to-face encounter with a snake, which some despise as much as Indiana. Each task is meant to help them find a mysterious jewel that they must bring to a jaguar statue in order to win the game.
It's essentially "Indiana Jones" with a video game twist that makes it fun yet predictable. Because they're in a video game, viewers know that deadly challenges are on the way, and the players have clues that help understand what they must do in order to succeed. Plus, they each have three lives to play with, a luxury not afforded to the great Indiana.
Despite the predictability, "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" still includes plenty of twists, including one surprise player that changes the game and leaves viewers wondering if they will ever make it home.
Atlantis: The Lost Empire
"Atlantis: The Lost Empire" is the underrated Disney movie that everyone should watch, especially if you're an "Indiana Jones" fan who is looking for an adventure that family members of all ages can enjoy. Michael J. Fox voices Milo, a linguist who is hired to help with an expedition to the lost city of Atlantis. He's excited about the opportunity, but the seasoned adventurers that are the muscle behind this operation see this as just another job. Milo's encounter with the Atlantean princess Kida (Cree Summer) gives him a window into their culture while helping her uncover mysteries that could help her people.
"Atlantis: The Lost Empire" was ahead of its time because "Indiana Jones"-sized adventures were not the norm for animated family films in the early 2000s. It also offers a unique animation style that offers an edgier live-action feel. This could be why this movie was so largely ignored. However, it's an adventure worth watching. Like "Indiana Jones," it's a harrowing tale that is really about embracing other cultures and enjoying the moment that you're living in.