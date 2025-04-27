The 12 Best Action Adventure Movies Like Indiana Jones

In 1981, Harrison Ford traded in the galaxy that is far far away for a fedora and whip to help him swing through the 1930s as Indiana Jones. He first appears in "Raiders of the Lost Ark," which includes some of the coolest moments in the "Indiana Jones" franchise. It was the beginning of a new era for Ford that lasted well into the 2020s, and the franchise's success is not just based on action alone. It's about telling stories that connect the past to the present while the mission focuses on finding a way to save the future. Yes, Indiana can be arrogant and all-knowing, but he is always focused on saving artifacts that are essential in telling the story of humankind.

Advertisement

He's not the only character who is using history to help save the future. While the "Indiana Jones" franchise has plenty of adventures for fans to enjoy, there are thrill seekers out there whose curious discoveries and willingness to do good live up to the high bar set by Indiana. So cue the theme music and grab your best hat. It's time to take a look at the 12 best movies like "Indiana Jones."