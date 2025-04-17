Fantastic Four: First Steps Trailer Reveals A Game Of Thrones And Doctor Who Veteran In The Cast

A beloved British character actor has been added to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and we've just been offered our first glimpse at the man in action. Disney and Marvel Studios have only just released a brand new trailer for "The Fantastic Four: First Steps," which offers our first look at the film's Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). But it also opens with a glimpse at "Game of Thrones" and "Doctor Who" alum Mark Gatiss, who has an interesting role to play in this summer's superheroic proceedings.

Advertisement

The trailer begins with a speech from the stage of a fictional talk show called "The Ted Gilbert Show," with Gatiss portraying Ted Gilbert. While we don't get to see a ton of him in the footage, save for the opening chunk, Gatiss is very convincing as a retro-futuristic version of a '60s talk show host, that much is certain. His function is to sort of lay out how the Fantastic Four came to be, which is a nice way to get around making this another origin story movie like director Josh Trank's ill-fated "Fantastic Four" from 2015.

Gatiss may not be a household name or anything like that in the U.S., but he's better known in the U.K. and, even for American audiences, he's been anchoring quality programming for some time. Aside from the aforementioned role as Tycho on "Game of Thrones," he's also been creatively involved with the "Doctor Who" franchise, both as a performer and writer. Audiences will likewise know him as Mycroft Holmes in BBC's beloved "Sherlock" series (which Gatiss co-created as well). Not for nothing, but Gatiss even had a role in Netflix's "3 Body Problem" series adaptation.

Advertisement