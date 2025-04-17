Black Mirror Almost Borrowed A Key Feature From The Twilight Zone

In a 2013 interview with Games Radar discussing the second season of "Black Mirror," creator Charlie Brooker revealed how his show had nearly borrowed the framing device from the hit 1960s anthology show "The Twilight Zone." Just as showrunner Rod Serling would talk directly to the camera at the start and finish of every episode, Brooker nearly did the same for every episode of "Black Mirror" season 1.

The main argument for this was that it would've helped ease a lot of the network's concerns. Brooker explained that studios are often reluctant to do anthology shows in part because there are no recurring characters for audiences to latch onto, like there would be for any other type of TV series. The closest thing "Black Mirror" could do — at least until it started playing around with sequels in season 7 — was to throw in a recurring narrator-type character.

"Rod Serling was the unifying character, in a way," Brooker said about "The Twilight Zone." He brought up how Alfred Hitchcock and Roald Dahl had done the same trick with their anthology series, with similar fun results. Ultimately, however, Brooker didn't feel like it'd be a good fit. "If I was doing it, it would just be downright odd!" he argued. "And then if we invented a character, why are they there?" Brooker obviously has a great respect for "The Twilight Zone," but this was one element he simply wasn't interested in putting his own spin on.

