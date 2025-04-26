Star Trek Generations' Original Plans Featured A Different Death For Kirk

David Carson's 1994 film "Star Trek: Generations," contained a very, very convenient contrivance. It seems that there was a small, free-floating energy ribbon, nicknamed the Nexus, that regularly traversed the galaxy. The Nexus contained a seemingly infinite micro-universe where time never passed. When a humanoid was sucked inside of the Nexus, they found themselves in what was essentially Heaven. Some unexplained psychic force in the Nexus provided its denizens with their deepest wishes. Captain Kirk (William Shatner) was sucked into the Nexus at the start of "Generations," and Captain Picard (Patrick Stewart) was sucked in 87 years later. Because time had no meaning in the Nexus, though, the two men could meet at the same moment.

Picard explains to Kirk that he was sucked into the Nexus while trying to stop a mad scientist named Dr. Soren (Malcolm McDowell) for destroying a star and wiping out an inhabited planet that orbited it. Picard then convinced Kirk to leave the Nexus and return to the mountaintop where Soren was arming his star-killing missile. Kirk and Picard attack Dr. Soren together, throwing punches and racing across rudimentary metal catwalks that Soren built on the mountain. The fight leads to a moment when Kirk is on a crumbling catwalk, about to plunge over a precipice. Kirk manages to stop the missile with a remote right before falling to his death. Picard raced down to Kirk's broken body to catch his last words. "It was fun," Kirk said. He then perished. "Oh, my," he muttered.

"Generations" was written by longtime Trek writers Brannon Braga and Ronald D. Moore, abiding by a long series of studio mandates that they hated. At a 2017 "Star Trek" convention (covered by TrekMovie) Braga also noted that his script underwent multiple changes during its development. Braga seemed to recall a draft of the script wherein Picard's Enterprise-D would engage in a space battle with Kirk's Enterprise-A, and Kirk would die on the bridge of his ship.