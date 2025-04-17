Marvel Preview: Classic Villains Become Avengers In One World Under Doom

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Doctor Doom will take over the Marvel Cinematic Universe when "Avengers: Doomsday" hits multiplexes come 2026. In the meantime, however, Victor von Doom has achieved something almost as impressive: total world domination.

Marvel Comics' big crossover event of 2025 is "One World Under Doom" by Ryan North and R.B. Silva. Marvel has now shared an exclusive preview of "One World Under Doom" #3 with /Film.

Back in the 2024 event "Blood Hunt," Doom stole the title of Sorcerer Supreme from his rival Stephen Strange. Now Master of the Mystic Arts, Doom has expanded his domain out from Latveria. Doom has always sought to rule the world because he would do the best job doing so. Or, at least, because he wanted to prove to himself that he deserved to rule. In this event, a lot of people are agreeing that Doom is the man for the moment, putting the Avengers on the back foot.

At the end of "One World Under Doom" #2, the Avengers went so far as to recruit several villains to fight their common enemy. These villains, the latest line-up of Masters of Evil, are: Doctor Octopus, Goblin Queen aka Madelyne Pryor, Mysterio, Baron Mardo, Arcade, and M.O.D.O.K.

Compare this to how, over in the tie-in series "Superior Avengers," Doom has brought together many villains and recruited them to form a new Avengers team. The current run on "West Coast Avengers" also features the Avengers welcoming Ultron into their ranks. Apparently, at Marvel Comics, now is the hour of the bad guy.

See the cover for "One World Under Doom" #3, drawn by Ben Harvey, below as the Avengers and Masters stand united: