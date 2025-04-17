An Overlooked Andrew Garfield Drama With 92% On Rotten Tomatoes Is Getting A Second Life On Netflix

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Andrew Garfield may be best known as Peter Parker in "The Amazing Spider-Man" franchise, in addition to his roles in Oscar-winners such as "The Eyes of Tammy Faye," but one of the actor's most underrated movies is currently finding a second life on Netflix a full decade after its original release. Directed by Ramin Bahrani, "99 Homes" has been climbing up the streamer's charts in recent days as viewers have begun to discover the gut-wrenching, hugely impactful drama.

Ranked as one of the best movies from Sundance 2015 by /Film at the time, "99 Homes" has recently become a somewhat unexpected hit on Netflix. The film is currently at number eight on the streamer's most-watched movie charts, just ahead of Sony's surprise hit comedy "One of Them Days" and behind Scarlet Johansson's 2014 sci-fi flick "Lucy," per FlixPatrol. The fact that this little indie is currently sitting alongside huge hits like "The Croods" and "Despicable Me 4" is, to say the least of it, an impressive feat.

For those who may not be familiar, the film centers on a desperate, out of work construction worker named Dennis (Garfield) who reluctantly accepts a job with a ruthless real-estate broker named Rick (Michael Shannon) who recently evicted his family from their home. Set amidst the backdrop of the 2008 housing crisis, Dennis is then forced to help evict other people from their homes to secure a better life for his family.

Given that it's arguably one of Michael Shannon's best movies, in addition to one of Garfield's, it's truly nice to see it finding new, unexpected success on Netflix. It's very easy for good movies to simply be swallowed up by the algorithm. For whatever reason, all these years later, this one is resonating with people in the here and now.