Angelina Jolie's Forgotten Rom-Com Flop Is Finding Fans On Netflix Two Decades Later

Somewhere amid the mounds of "content" on Netflix's servers are some pretty good romantic comedies. The streamer isn't too bad when it comes to this particular genre, offering everything from beloved '90s classics such as "Notting Hill" to more modern hits such as Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney's frisky and fun "Anyone But You." Sadly, "Life or Something Like It" probably won't be making any lists of the best Netflix rom-coms anytime soon — though there might be hope yet.

What on earth is "Life or Something Like It?" Well, that sort of gets to the issue with this movie, which is that nobody saw it when it debuted in theaters back in 2002. Starring Angelina Jolie and Edward Burns, the film follows a reporter who interviews a supposed prophet, only to be told that her demise is imminent and that she's wasting her life. Yes, this is a rom-com, I promise. Directed by Stephen Herek ("Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure," "The Mighty Ducks"), "Life or Something Like It" was not only a commercial dud but also a critical one, marking a low point in its star and director's career.

Now, however, Jolie's forgotten rom-com is receiving somewhat of a reprieve. The film is rising up the Netflix charts around the world, and is currently dominating in the U.S., where streaming viewers are apparently making the case for this movie to be considered among the finest rom-coms on the platform.

