Why The Last Of Us Star Kaitlyn Dever Didn't Have To Audition To Play Abby

Stop reading right now if you haven't watched the season 2 premiere of "The Last of Us," "Future Days." Spoilers lie ahead.

The second season of "The Last of Us" is now underway. That means we've officially met Abby, the major character who basically defines the narrative of Naughty Dog's acclaimed 2020 video game sequel "The Last of Us Part II." Played by Kaitlyn Dever, Abby helps kick off the "Last of Us" TV show's season 2 premiere, "Future Days," and we immediately learn that she's hunting Joel Miller (Pedro Pascal) to avenge the Fireflies he murdered at their makeshift hospital at the end of season 1 (which, as a reminder, he only did to save his surrogate daughter, Bella Ramsey's immune survivor Ellie). According to Dever, she was actually once a possible candidate to play Ellie ... and when creators Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin started working on their show's second season, she didn't have to audition to play Abby. In fact, Dever told The Hollywood Reporter that most of the newcomers in the hit series' sophomore season didn't have to audition. Instead, their roles were structured around them.



"I had met with Neil years ago to potentially play Ellie," Dever recalled. (Naughty Dog fans no doubt remember that Dever lent her voice to the company's game "Uncharted 4," so she worked directly with Druckmann before joining "The Last of Us" season 2). "I'm still shocked to this day that it happened this way." Dever also shared that she, Young Mazino, and Isabela Merced — all of whom play "new" characters in "The Last of Us" season 2, with Mazino and Merced playing, respectively, Jesse and Dina — didn't audition for their roles.

"They're very confident storytellers," Dever added, referring to Mazin and Druckmann. "They know who is right for their story, and they have such confidence in that. It's very helpful when you're making something like this, because it allows for freedom, and for feeling safe to play these characters."

