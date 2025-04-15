Who Plays Owen In The Last Of Us Season 2

Owen is played by actor Spencer Lord, whose earliest on-screen credit dates back to 2017. The actor made his debut in a short film before appearing in "Riverdale" for two episodes in 2020. Like most "Riverdale" guest stars, his role was memorably ridiculous; his character, Terry, tried to force poor Kevin (Casey Scott) into being tickled for money in a plotline that mirrored David Farrier's incredible (and incredibly weird) 2016 documentary "Tickled." After his stint on "Riverdale," Lord appeared in a trio of TV movies (including the ripped-from-the-headlines Lifetime film "Doomsday Mom") before popping up on an episode of ABC's "The Good Doctor."

In 2022, Lord made the jump to a recurring role by playing the boyfriend to Jewel Staite's Abby in the Canadian legal series "Family Law." That show is set to return with a fourth season, but Lord has kept busy in the meantime with a major turn in the impressively long-running Canadian drama "Heartland." A show about an Alberta family of ranchers, "Heartland" has been going for 18 seasons and counting, with Lord having come aborad in 2023. He's so far played the role of Nathan Pryce Jr, a character the actor has called "a bit of a lone ranger," for 16 episodes and counting.

According to the East Idaho News, Lord earned a mechanical engineering degree in college, but by 2016 had decided he wanted to pursue acting instead. The role of Owen in "The Last of Us" is no doubt the most massive career jump to date for Lord, and judging by his Instagram post from the season 2 premiere captioned "pinch me," he's clearly excited to be a part of the acclaimed franchise.

New episodes of "The Last of Us" premiere on HBO Sundays at 9pm ET, with a third season having already been confirmed by HBO.