Does Sinners Have A Post-Credit Scene? A Spoiler-Free Guide

First and foremost, yes, "Sinners" does have some credits scenes that viewers need to be aware of. There are two scenes in total. One takes place as more of a mid-credits scene after the first chunk of the credits rolls by. The other one to be aware of is a more traditional post-credits scene that takes place after all of the credits have ended, sort of like the one attached to last year's "Transformers One." That one is going to require a bit more of a wait. Plan your bathroom breaks accordingly.

Advertisement

As for how important the scenes are? Again, without giving anything away, the mid-credits scene is very much of consequence to the story. Anyone who enjoyed the movie even a little bit will want to stick around for that. The post-credits scene is perhaps less consequential, but what one might call a nice touch and is arguably worth sticking around for as well. In short, viewers are probably going to want to stick it out.

"Sinners" has been earning rave reviews thus far and has been hailed as one of the best movies of 2025 to date. Aside from Jordan, the movie stars Hailee Steinfeld ("Hawkeye"), Jack O'Connell ("Ferrari"), Wunmi Mosaku ("Passenger"), Jayme Lawson ("The Woman King"), Omar Benson Miller ("True Lies"), and Delroy Lindo ("Da 5 Bloods"). The official synopsis reads as follows:

Advertisement

Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers (Jordan) return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back.

"Sinners" hits theaters on April 19, 2025.