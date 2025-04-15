Does Sinners Have A Post-Credit Scene? A Spoiler-Free Guide
Ryan Coogler is one of the most respected and beloved directors working today. From his earliest works such as "Fruitvale Station" to the game-changing, $1.3 billion blockbuster that was "Black Panther," he has asserted himself as a master of his craft. A lot of that is owed to his frequent collaborator, actor Michael B. Jordan. Now the duo are back together again, this time to tackle the horror genre with an original vampire flick in the form of "Sinners."
While this is an original undertaking by Coogler and Jordan, with the backing of Warner Bros., one can't help but wonder if it's going to have some modern franchise flair. So, does "Sinners" have any post-credit scenes to speak of? Is Coogler setting the stage for a sequel? Are there any storylines to wrap up? Is there any additional fun to be had? We're here to offer up a spoiler-free answer to those questions so that viewers can be ready when they head to a theater to see what Coogler has cooked up. Seriously, there will be no spoilers here whatsoever, so feel free to proceed without fear. Let's get to it.
Does Ryan Coogler's Sinners have any credits scenes?
First and foremost, yes, "Sinners" does have some credits scenes that viewers need to be aware of. There are two scenes in total. One takes place as more of a mid-credits scene after the first chunk of the credits rolls by. The other one to be aware of is a more traditional post-credits scene that takes place after all of the credits have ended, sort of like the one attached to last year's "Transformers One." That one is going to require a bit more of a wait. Plan your bathroom breaks accordingly.
As for how important the scenes are? Again, without giving anything away, the mid-credits scene is very much of consequence to the story. Anyone who enjoyed the movie even a little bit will want to stick around for that. The post-credits scene is perhaps less consequential, but what one might call a nice touch and is arguably worth sticking around for as well. In short, viewers are probably going to want to stick it out.
"Sinners" has been earning rave reviews thus far and has been hailed as one of the best movies of 2025 to date. Aside from Jordan, the movie stars Hailee Steinfeld ("Hawkeye"), Jack O'Connell ("Ferrari"), Wunmi Mosaku ("Passenger"), Jayme Lawson ("The Woman King"), Omar Benson Miller ("True Lies"), and Delroy Lindo ("Da 5 Bloods"). The official synopsis reads as follows:
Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers (Jordan) return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back.
"Sinners" hits theaters on April 19, 2025.