How An Unmade Indiana Jones TV Show Used Star Wars To Keep Its Secrets

Lucasfilm's first theatrical release following 2019's "Star Wars: Episode XI — The Rise of Skywalker" was none other than 2023's "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny." Unlike the four previous entries in the franchise, however, Spielberg did not direct the movie. Instead, "Logan" and "A Complete Unknown" filmmaker James Mangold helmed what is looking more and more like the final entry in the film property. Indeed, the movie functions as a cinematic swan song for Harrison Ford's take on the eponymous archaeologist. Sadly, in the wake of "Dial of Destiny" earning mixed reviews and flopping at the box office, there's no sign of any other major "Indiana Jones" projects being in active development at Lucasfilm right now.

Luckily, "Indiana Jones" fans have at least one major light at the end of the forbidden temple to look towards. The critical and commercial success of the video game "Indiana Jones and the Great Circle" suggests the franchise may have a brighter future beyond the realm of live-action cinema. Case in point: Walt Disney Imagineering is currently developing a new "Indiana Jones" theme park attraction for Disney's Animal Kingdom, so fans will soon be able to go on another exciting E-Ticket adventure with the bullwhip-cracking hero.

Again, though, it's unknown if Lucasfilm has plans to revisit "Indiana Jones" on the big screen anytime soon. With Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy reportedly planning to step down at the end of 2025, it appears the studio is mainly focused on the future of "Star Wars" for the moment. That's understandable, too, given the property is preparing to unveil its first theatrical release in seven years when "The Mandalorian and Grogu" hits theaters on May 22, 2026. As for the only living man who looks good in a fedora, Harrison Ford claims he will take Indiana Jones to his grave. At the very least, though, Troy Baker is doing the character justice in video game form.

