How An Unmade Indiana Jones TV Show Used Star Wars To Keep Its Secrets
It has been 13 years since The Walt Disney Company acquired Lucasfilm. Given the wretched hive of scum and villainy that is the discourse surrounding the "Star Wars" franchise these days, it's easy to forget that Lucasfilm is home to other properties beyond George Lucas' iconic galaxy far, far away. In particular, the "Indiana Jones" franchise, which Lucas co-created with Philip Kaufman before Steven Spielberg came aboard as the films' primary director, is also under the Disney umbrella.
Much like "Star Wars," the "Indiana Jones" property has expanded beyond its original trilogy of films with a television series, polarizing sequels, video games, and attractions at Disney Parks. However, an "Indiana Jones" series has yet to be developed for Disney+, a streaming service that has been dominated by "Star Wars" media since its launch in late 2019. Funny enough, though, it appears a streaming show about the most-beloved archaeologist in cinematic history was, in fact, in the works at one point, and used the galaxy far, far away to maintain its secrets.
Disney auditioned actors for an Indiana Jones animated series disguised as a Star Wars show
Speaking on his "Black Check" podcast, actor Griffin Newman (whose credits include "Disenchanted," "Draft Day," and "The Tick") revealed that he had auditioned for a voice role in what, at first, appeared to be an untitled animated "Star Wars" project. But upon looking closer at the material provided for him, Newman read between the lines and realized the project was really an animated prequel set in the "Indiana Jones" universe. As he put it:
"I think I can say this. Years ago, I auditioned for what they had said was 'Untitled Star Wars Project.' When I read the sides I was like, 'This is clearly a young Indiana Jones show,' and it was going be animated. Then I think 'Dial of Destiny' was kinda getting complicated; they were like, 'Let's just focus on this and not do the side show.' But there was going to be a Disney+ animated sort of like River Phoenix-esque rather than 'Young Indiana Jones'-esque ... The thing that was very funny about the 'Indiana Jones' cartoon thing was usually you'll get these breakdowns and it'll be like, 'Untitled Lucasfilm Project,' and you read it and you're like 'This is 'Star Wars' but they're trying to hide that it's 'Star Wars.” This they sent out as 'Untitled Star Wars Cartoon Show' and I was like, 'Oh cool, I'm auditioning for a 'Star Wars' cartoon show.' And then I read the sides and they gave all the characters alien names but they talked about being at a university and studying adventurers and wanting to collect relics. And I was like, 'You're using 'Star Wars' as a cover for it being 'Indiana Jones.” ... But this show has just not happened."
Based on Newman's statement, it's clear that Lucasfilm had plans to bring "Indiana Jones" back to television for the first time since "The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles" from the 1990s (which you can stream on Disney+). This time around, though, it would have been the franchise's first foray into the medium of animation. It's especially fascinating to learn that Lucasfilm opted to keep development on this particular series a secret by presenting it as an untitled "Star Wars" project, given that the studio looks to have many projects within that universe in development (though which ones will or won't receive a greenlight remains a mystery).
What is the future for Indiana Jones?
Lucasfilm's first theatrical release following 2019's "Star Wars: Episode XI — The Rise of Skywalker" was none other than 2023's "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny." Unlike the four previous entries in the franchise, however, Spielberg did not direct the movie. Instead, "Logan" and "A Complete Unknown" filmmaker James Mangold helmed what is looking more and more like the final entry in the film property. Indeed, the movie functions as a cinematic swan song for Harrison Ford's take on the eponymous archaeologist. Sadly, in the wake of "Dial of Destiny" earning mixed reviews and flopping at the box office, there's no sign of any other major "Indiana Jones" projects being in active development at Lucasfilm right now.
Luckily, "Indiana Jones" fans have at least one major light at the end of the forbidden temple to look towards. The critical and commercial success of the video game "Indiana Jones and the Great Circle" suggests the franchise may have a brighter future beyond the realm of live-action cinema. Case in point: Walt Disney Imagineering is currently developing a new "Indiana Jones" theme park attraction for Disney's Animal Kingdom, so fans will soon be able to go on another exciting E-Ticket adventure with the bullwhip-cracking hero.
Again, though, it's unknown if Lucasfilm has plans to revisit "Indiana Jones" on the big screen anytime soon. With Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy reportedly planning to step down at the end of 2025, it appears the studio is mainly focused on the future of "Star Wars" for the moment. That's understandable, too, given the property is preparing to unveil its first theatrical release in seven years when "The Mandalorian and Grogu" hits theaters on May 22, 2026. As for the only living man who looks good in a fedora, Harrison Ford claims he will take Indiana Jones to his grave. At the very least, though, Troy Baker is doing the character justice in video game form.