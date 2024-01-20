The New Indiana Jones Video Game Takes Place Between Raiders And Last Crusade

This week, Lucasfilm and Bethesda, the makers of hit video games like "Fallout" and "Elder Scrolls," provided an exciting first look at their upcoming Indiana Jones video game. Titled "Indiana Jones and the Great Circle," the game is a first-person adventure (one made for the Xbox Series X/S and PC) that puts players into the shoes of Dr. Henry Jones Jr. as he embarks on yet another thrilling quest for archaeological glory. However, with a total of five films in the Indiana Jones film franchise, you might be wondering: when does this particular story take place? Fortunately, we have the answer.

The trailer for "Indiana Jones and the Great Circle" shows us a younger Indiana Jones, so it was clear this wouldn't be taking place closer to the recently released "Dial of Destiny" or even "Kingdom of the Crystal Skull." Instead, the official press release for the Indy video game confirms that "Great Circle" will unfold in 1937, between the events of "Raiders of the Lost Ark" (1936) and "The Last Crusade" (1938). So, for all of you holding out for a surprise appearance from Mutt Williams, you're going to walk away disappointed.

By taking place between "Raiders" and "Last Crusade," the game is undoubtedly giving us Indiana Jones in his prime. If you're wondering where "Temple of Doom" stands in all of this, let us remind you that the sequel is actually a prequel that takes place in 1935, before the events of "Raiders," so by the time "The Great Circle" rolls around, that movie has already happened to Indy. There's a chance that it also leaves room for an appearance by Marion Ravenwood, though it would likely be brief, especially since there's a new female companion glimpsed in the trailer (as seen above).