Indiana Jones And The Great Circle Trailer Puts You In Indy's Shoes For New First-Person Video Game

Three years after we learned of the game's existence, Bethesda and Lucasfilm Games are finally pulling back the curtain on the upcoming "Indiana Jones" video game. Revealed during the Xbox Developer Direct event, we now have the first gameplay trailer for "Indiana Jones and the Great Circle." We didn't even have a title previously, so even that is revealing. But we've got a lot more to chew on, starting with the trailer above.

Bethesda originally announced the game back in 2021 with a brief teaser trailer. This is, to say the least, far more comprehensive. The footage most certainly captures the feel of Steven Spielberg's films, with a John Williams-esque musical score providing a major assist. The other key thing is that the game is going to be a first-person experience, which will put the player more firmly in Indy's shoes, as opposed to a third-person experience. Whether or not that's the right call is up for the individual player to decide, but the trailer certainly looks impressive. We also have a new synopsis for the game, which reads as follows:

Uncover one of history's greatest mysteries in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, a first-person, single-player adventure set between the events of Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Last Crusade. The year is 1937, sinister forces are scouring the globe for the secret to an ancient power connected to the Great Circle, and only one person can stop them – Indiana Jones.

This game will indeed be set in the timeline of the original trilogy, which is significant. The project hails from MachineGames, the studio behind "Wolfenstein: The New Order" and "Wolfenstein: The New Colossus." It's also executive produced by Hall of Fame game designer Todd Howard ("Fallout").