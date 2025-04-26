1989's Batman Was Nearly A Bizarrely Overcrowded Movie From A Classic James Bond Screenwriter

1989's "Batman" made Tim Burton a box office hero, exposed mass audiences to a truly dark interpretation of the Dark Knight, and ensured Joker actor Jack Nicholson never ran out of money for the rest of his life. The movie was a major success, changing how Hollywood marketed blockbuster movies going forward and influencing every single superhero movie that came in its wake. Burton himself is a big part of why the movie worked as well as it did, holding fast to his artistic vision for the character even as Warner Bros. tried to steer him away from it at multiple turns. But we also wouldn't have that vision without Sam Hamm and Warren Skaaren's script, which contains some of the most memorable lines in superhero movie history, from Joker's "Where does he get those wonderful toys?" to Michael Keaton's legendary "I'm Batman."

Advertisement

Interestingly enough, that script took a lot of time to get to the point it did. Multiple writers worked on the "Batman" screenplay over the years, which, back in the early '80s, took the form of a Tom Mankiewicz-penned script that would have been a heck of a lot different than Burton's immersive expressionist effort. Mankiewicz, who passed away in 2010, had a stellar career as a Hollywood scenarist prior to taking a shot at "Batman." He contributed to the script for 1971's "Diamonds are Forever," receiving a shared writing credit with Richard Maibaum for Sean Connery's less than triumphant return to the role that had made him a star, before going on to write multiple Bond movies in the following years. He penned Roger Moore's first outing with 1973's "Live and Let Die," and once again shared credit with Maibaum on 1974's "The Man with the Golden Gun" before contributing uncredited writing work to 1977's "The Spy Who Loved Me."

Advertisement

The year after that Bond installment debuted, Mankiewicz received an unusual credit on Richard Donner's "Superman," which landed him in trouble. The writer was listed as "creative consultant" on the film after helping Donner rewrite, cast, screen test, and location scout the movie, but found himself in hot water with the Writer's Guild due to the placement of his credit. The matter was sorted out, however, and Mankiewicz would go on to write the screenplay for what would have been another DC superhero's first blockbuster outing, authoring a script for a Batman movie that was never actually shot — and judging by the screenplay itself, that was probably a good thing.