Oscar Isaac's New Movie Is A Surprisingly Big Box Office Hit

Directed by Seong-Ho Jang, "The King of Kings" centers on a father telling his son the story of Jesus Christ. Through his imagination, the boy walks alongside Jesus, witnessing his miracles, trials, and his ultimate sacrifice. Aside from Isaac as Jesus, the stacked voice cast also includes the likes of Pierce Brosnan ("Mobland"), Kenneth Branagh ("Tenet"), Uma Thurman ("Kill Bill"), Roman Griffin Davis ("Jojo Rabbit"), and Mark Hamill ("Star Wars"), among others.

Advertisement

The film was produced by the Korean company Mofac Studios, with Angel later picking up the distribution rights. While the production budget has yet to be revealed, it was far, far cheaper than the average Pixar film, that much is certain. It's probably closer to "The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim" ($30 million). That's very good news for all involved.

"The Passion of the Christ" ($611 million worldwide) remains the high bar for a faith-based movie, but this is now the biggest opening for an animated faith-based motion picture. What's more, "The King of Kings" earned an exceedingly rare A+ CinemaScore, something only 128 films have ever achieved. That's one of the best tools we have to indicate how well a movie will perform beyond opening weekend.

Advertisement

In this case, word of mouth is looking stellar. Not to mention that Easter weekend is coming up and this movie is well-positioned to be a big draw for moviegoers at that time. The needle is pointing up for "The King of Kings" one in a big, bad way. Religious audiences will turn up when they're catered to. Case in point, "The Chosen" franchise continues to be a lowkey box office hero, with both "The Chosen: Last Supper Part 3" and "Part 2" also in the top ten this past weekend. When all's said and done, this could wind up being one of the biggest surprises of 2025.

"The King of Kings" is in theaters now.