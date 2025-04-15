Lucy Hale's Overlooked 2021 Rom-Com Is Finally Finding An Audience On Netflix

When Sally Thorne's "The Hating Game" was released in 2018, it became what one can only call a TikTok sensation. While the term itself does not inspire confidence for a plethora of reasons, Thorne's rom-com novel made a tangible mark on ardent lovers of the romance genre. Sure, it isn't as influential as Sarah J. Mass' "A Court of Thorns and Roses" book series (a mediocre, uneven fantasy-romance saga that is intensely beloved on TikTok), but "The Hating Game" checked all the genre boxes that make a rom-com enjoyable. The central couple in question — Lucy Hutton and Joshua Templeman — fulfill the classic enemies-to-lovers trope, oscillating between mutual hatred and a budding tension tinged with silly, feel-good shenanigans.

This is not the kind of novel that etches out complex characters or devastates you with its taut storytelling. However, "The Hating Game" is a solid genre entry that succeeds in making good use of cliched tropes while weaving a love story worth rooting for. The key is to not take things too seriously and have fun with the concept of two people discovering each other in a completely new light. This thematic lightness and nemesis-coded chemistry (which eventually evolves into something beautiful) seems to be the perfect mix for a rom-com adaptation that promises a good time. Unfortunately, Peter Hutchings' 2021 adaptation of the same name does not succeed in recreating the book's greatest strengths.

As it turns out, this rather lackluster adaptation of a well-loved book is currently sitting pretty high up on Netflix's streaming charts. This is no surprise, as Netflix's algorithm is notorious for pushing dubious titles that become unexpected hits overnight, but I digress. Hutchings' "The Hating Game" is ranked at #7 at the moment in the streaming service's Top 10 movies list for the current week (via FlixPatrol). As you might've already guessed, these rankings fluctuate every few hours or so, as the film was initially at #5 when it first made it to the list.

So, why is "The Hating Game" a dud, and how does it measure up to its best-selling source material? Let's find out.