Lucy Hale's Overlooked 2021 Rom-Com Is Finally Finding An Audience On Netflix
When Sally Thorne's "The Hating Game" was released in 2018, it became what one can only call a TikTok sensation. While the term itself does not inspire confidence for a plethora of reasons, Thorne's rom-com novel made a tangible mark on ardent lovers of the romance genre. Sure, it isn't as influential as Sarah J. Mass' "A Court of Thorns and Roses" book series (a mediocre, uneven fantasy-romance saga that is intensely beloved on TikTok), but "The Hating Game" checked all the genre boxes that make a rom-com enjoyable. The central couple in question — Lucy Hutton and Joshua Templeman — fulfill the classic enemies-to-lovers trope, oscillating between mutual hatred and a budding tension tinged with silly, feel-good shenanigans.
This is not the kind of novel that etches out complex characters or devastates you with its taut storytelling. However, "The Hating Game" is a solid genre entry that succeeds in making good use of cliched tropes while weaving a love story worth rooting for. The key is to not take things too seriously and have fun with the concept of two people discovering each other in a completely new light. This thematic lightness and nemesis-coded chemistry (which eventually evolves into something beautiful) seems to be the perfect mix for a rom-com adaptation that promises a good time. Unfortunately, Peter Hutchings' 2021 adaptation of the same name does not succeed in recreating the book's greatest strengths.
As it turns out, this rather lackluster adaptation of a well-loved book is currently sitting pretty high up on Netflix's streaming charts. This is no surprise, as Netflix's algorithm is notorious for pushing dubious titles that become unexpected hits overnight, but I digress. Hutchings' "The Hating Game" is ranked at #7 at the moment in the streaming service's Top 10 movies list for the current week (via FlixPatrol). As you might've already guessed, these rankings fluctuate every few hours or so, as the film was initially at #5 when it first made it to the list.
So, why is "The Hating Game" a dud, and how does it measure up to its best-selling source material? Let's find out.
The Hating Game is too cheesy (and bland) for its own good
Spoilers for "The Hating Game" follow.
Although Thorne's book draws from age-old rom-com tropes, it knows how to keep readers hooked with a charming, satisfying story about love. The 2021 adaptation isn't quite able to nail this tricky balancing act and ends up setting a premise that feels bland and overdone to death. In the film, two publishing companies merge, forcing rivals Lucy (Lucy Hale of "Pretty Little Liars" and "Katy Keene" fame) and Joshua (Austin Stowell) to begrudgingly work together.
The duo don't seem to be professionally compatible at all, as they hold completely differing approaches and worldviews, which causes frequent clashes in the workplace. To make matters worse, they find themselves opposing one another when they inadvertently end up vying for the same promotion. Tensions escalate, triggering events that force Lucy and Joshua to re-evaluate their skewed perception of each other.
Well, for starters, both Hale and Stowell share sweet, palpable chemistry in bursts, which works well (for the most part) within the context of their hot-and-cold relationship. However, everything else is doused in the most boring treatment of the source material, leading to a watered-down version of a novel that isn't too complex to begin with. Moreover, the book doesn't paint Lucy or Joshua as likable protagonists from the get-go, as both of them are capable of being vicious/mean-spirited in their efforts to sabotage each other. Although the film does touch upon this aspect, this version of Lucy and Joshua feels less interesting, as if devoid of nuance. Every cruel word exchanged feels devoid of authenticity or contextual urgency, as the story operates under the assumption that these people will eventually open up and reveal a softer, kinder side.
If you've not read Thorne's book, "The Hating Game" might emerge as a mid-tier rom-com that checks all the boxes it is supposed to (I mean, the film employs the "there's only one bed" trope as a catalyst for the central romance). There's also lots of cheesy, corny dialogue to look forward to, so be sure to check the film out on Netflix if that's your cup of tea. If not, you can always revisit "Hot Frosty" to experience the exquisite guilty pleasure that will always be a part of Netflix's rom-com spectrum.