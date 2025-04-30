Andor Season 2 Brings Star Wars Fans Back To A Familiar Sequel Trilogy Location

Spoilers ahead for the second arc of "Andor" season 2.

During the dark times of the Empire, when the Alliance to Restore the Republic was nothing more than a dream of an idea, the rebels are little more than cockroaches scattered across hidden coverts in any nook and cranny they could find across the galaxy. Each disparate part finds a place to hide and sticks there as long as they can until they have to move on.

Sometimes, these groups bubble up on their homeworlds, like we saw in the first season of "Andor" with Ferrix. "Star Wars: The Bad Batch" showed us Saw Gerrera (Forest Whitaker) building a base on the planet Onderon as his partisans transition from fighting against the Separatists to fighting the oppression of the Empire from their hiding spots. In the second season of "Andor," we see some of the rebel elements move to other locations. In the first arc, Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) and his makeshift family—Bix (Adria Arjona), Brasso (Joplin Sibtain), Wilmon (Muhannad Bhaier), and B2EMO have moved to a planet called Mina-Rau. In "Star Wars Rebels" we saw the team establish bases on places like Atollon and Lothal, but with mixed results and always with the Empire close to finding them. They're always on the move.

Throughout the original "Star Wars" trilogy we saw two secret rebel hideouts: one on the moon of Yavin and the other on the ice world of Hoth. "Andor" season 2, however, reveals that one of the major Resistance bases from the sequel trilogy was also once used by the rebels as well.