Jason Isaacs Answers The White Lotus Season 3 Finale's Biggest Ratliff Family Question

The following article contains spoilers for the season 3 finale of HBO's "The White Lotus"

Many fans of HBO's semi-anthology series "The White Lotus" are still reeling from the season 3 finale, "Amor Fati." The finale served as a definitive conclusion for some characters and a more uneasy, open-ended send-off for others. Much of the discourse for this season revolves around the Ratcliff family, perhaps the most problematic and complicated family dynamic the series has showcased to viewers so far. Sure, the Mossbacher family from season 1 had their interpersonal issues, and the three generations of Di Grasso men were each dealing with their problems related to their sex lives in season 2, but the Ratcliffs take the cake when it comes to being fundamentally dysfunctional.

Most notably, we witnessed the cringe-inducing dynamic that the Ratcliff siblings share. Brothers Saxon (Patrick Schwarzenegger) and Lochlan (Sam Nivola) are at the center of the most uncomfortable scene in the entire series, and their sister Piper (Sarah Catherine Hook), is dealing with her crisis in her attempts to independently distinguish herself from her privileged, problematic family through her spiritual journey. Victoria (Parker Posey) is struggling as the scatterbrained mother, dealing with the culture shock of being in Thailand, while her husband Timothy (Jason Isaacs) is preoccupied with the looming threat of his career coming to an end due to a money laundering scandal.

The season 3 finale of "The White Lotus" ends in a tumultuous fashion for the guests staying at the Thailand wellness resort, and in the case of the Ratliff family, despite skirting death by poisoned piña coladas served by Timothy, their material lives are due for financial ruin. The season ends with Timothy relieved that his son Lochlan did not succumb to the poisoned piña colada leftovers and warning his family that things will not be the same when they go home, leaving things more open-ended after the wildest week of their lives.



