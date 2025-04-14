How Jim Parsons Really Feels About Sheldon Cooper's The Big Bang Theory Ending

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

"The Big Bang Theory" came to a close after 12 seasons and the same number of years in May of 2019, and just like that, stars Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Kaley Cuoco, Melissa Rauch, and Mayim Bialik — who played Sheldon Cooper, Leonard Hofstadter, Howard Wolowitz, Raj Koothrappali, Penny Hofstadter, Bernadette Rostenkowski-Wolowitz, and Amy Farrah Fowler, respectively — were finished with the roles they'd inhabited for years. Ultimately, the story of "The Big Bang Theory" ends happily; Sheldon and Amy win a joint Nobel Prize in physics for their groundbreaking work in super-asymmetry, and despite a few speedbumps, all of Sheldon's friends go to Stockholm to support him during the ceremony. So, what did Parsons think of the finale?

In a post-finale feature in The Hollywood Reporter, all of the actors shared their reactions, and Parsons brought up something that the show's original creator Chuck Lorre once told him that helped bring it all together for him in the end.

"Chuck Lorre once said that watching these characters change will be like watching paint dry — you wouldn't even notice it was happening," Parsons mused. "That turned out to be both true and not true. We got to play long enough that they were allowed to change, and you did notice it because at some point they were writing enough episodes, like, well, we have to. They have to morph a little bit. And that made it really fun. I'm deeply satisfied with how it ended."

Not only that, but Parsons shared that all of the main cast members got a little parting gift, and even that made him super-emotional. "The set department was gracious enough to make us all replicas of the little placard that says 4A on the apartment," he said. "I opened that and had tears in my eyes immediately. That's been funny about closing out — it's been these little trigger moments. Like, 'I'm fine, I'm fine.' And then I'm crying."