Samuel L. Jackson & Philip Seymour Hoffman Crossed Paths In This Brilliant Law & Order Episode

The "Law & Order" episode "The Violence of Summer" (February 5, 1991) came way back during the show's very first season, long before the series became a TV institution. The franchise wasn't yet the new high-water mark for crime procedurals, and years before any of the show's hit spinoffs ("Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," "Law & Order: Criminal Intent") and a dud spinoffs ("Law & Order: Trial By Jury," "Law & Order: Los Angeles"). "Law & Order," we now know, is something of a rite of passage for aspiring actors, as many untested professionals got their start on the show. /Film has even written an article about the famous people who got their starts on "Law & Order" when they were teens or even kids.

As such, it's exciting to look back on "The Violence of Summer" and see Samuel L. Jackson and Philip Seymour Hoffman, prior to their respective worldwide fame, playing supporting roles. In 1991, Jackson already had numerous credits, having appeared in the 1981 film "Ragtime," and the hits "Coming to America" and "School Daze," both in 1988. Jackson was also on two episodes of "Spencer for Hire" and in a TV movie version of "Uncle Tom's Cabin." He wasn't yet headlining blockbusters, but he had carved out a tidy career by 1991. Hoffman, meanwhile, was an untested twentysomething, who had just made his professional screen debut in Amos Poe's low-budget indie drama called "Triple Bogey on a Par Five Hole."

"The Violence of Summer" was only Hoffman's second screen credit. In the episode, he played one of the culprits involved in a group act of sexual assault. One of his first lines of on-screen dialogue ever was, "He said we did it? That's a load!" Jackson meanwhile, played a defense lawyer.