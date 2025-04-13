A Mind-Bending Sci-Fi Movie Is Dominating Max's Streaming Charts

The best sci-fi movies usually mirror some aspect of our contemporary world. "Dune" did it with its grim predictions of ecological warfare and the folly of humanity pinning its hopes on some messiah, "Blade Runner" exposed us to a dystopian technocratic future that continues to feel like it could easily become a reality, and the "Terminator" movies have basically come to represent the popular understanding of AI and the technological singularity. But what if a movie really drove the point home with an on-the-nose approach that actually blended real-world footage with fictionalized scenes set in a dystopian future designed to represent the outcome of today's political and social unrest? Apparently, such a thing would become a streaming hit.

The dystopian landscape of the streaming most-watched charts are enough to convince anyone we're already living in a nightmare future, but depending on how you feel about Asif Kapadia's "2073," there might be some light cutting through those blackened, smog-laden streaming skies. This 2024 film is unique for blending a fictional science fiction narrative with real news footage and interviews to create a docu-drama that is about as nuanced in its approach as a Terminator is in its approach to murdering John Connor.

"2073" is inspired by Chris Marker's 1962 featurette "La Jetée," which focuses on a man living in a post-apocalyptic future who revisits his past during an experiment in an attempt to save the world from its bleak fate. Kapadia's film similarly follows the survivor of some unseen cataclysmic event as she navigates the crumbling world around her. Between these dramatized scenes, news footage and documentary sequences are intercut, including interviews with journalists and activists. It's a creative way to tell a story, for sure, and now it's managed to capture the attention of Max subscribers.

