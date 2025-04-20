Bones Season 4's Most Controversial Scene Has Somehow Gotten Worse With Age

Season 4 already pit the "Bones" showrunner against some angry fans, but"The Girl in the Mask" has proven controversial in a different way. In 2022, viewers took to Reddit to register their surprise and offense after rewatching the episode, asking questions such as, "Why are they being so insensitive about [Dr. Haru Tanaka's] gender?" Even those who noted that "we have come a long way in the last 10 years" and that they "wouldn't have known how to properly talk about or to address someone non-binary" at the time, also acknowledged that "even at that time, the team trying to 'guess' stuck out as gross."

It is worth noting that Lance Sweets mentions that Dr. Tanaka's visual style comes from the kei subculture, which is known for being theatrical and androgynous but also has multiple sub-genres within it. As such, it's not entirely clear whether the doctor would have been concerned with pronouns or even gender itself, instead simply preferring a certain aesthetic style. That certainly doesn't make the squints' obsession with anatomy any more palatable, though.

In an interview that occurred after the episode aired (via Looper), Japanese-American actor Ally Maki, who portrayed Haru, claimed that the "Bones" production team actually lowered her voice register in post-production. She added, "I thought it was hilarious that the three [characters] wanted to know, 'Man or woman, man or woman.' It was so important to them." The actor went on to say that, in Japan, "no one would really care" if they were to encounter someone with Haru's appearance, stating that it just "wouldn't even be an issue." Ultimately, Maki thought that "The Girl in the Mask" highlighted how Americans were more concerned with binary gender than the Japanese but stopped short of outright criticizing the show for its representation of Dr. Tanaka.

One thing that's clear is that if "Bones" was trying to make the Jeffersonian team look silly for their focus on Dr. Tanaka, it didn't work. The ongoing "joke" is clearly at the expense of the character and not the team, and it remains a low point in "Bones" history.