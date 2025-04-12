Star Wars Is Finally Taking A Stab At A New Genre, Says Andor Creator Tony Gilroy

"Star Wars" has always been more than spaceships and laser sword-wielding wizards. The franchise has played in the realms of romance, action, and, most recently, good old-fashioned spy and political thrillers in "Andor." Now, the creator of that Disney+ show has revealed that the next genre that's going to be tested in the galaxy far, far away will be a terrifying one.

While attending the UK premiere of "Andor" season 2, Tony Gilroy told Business Insider that one project in the pipeline will be horror-themed, potentially bringing the scares to "Star Wars" in a way that even Lord Vader and his wrinkly boss, Emperor Palpatine, couldn't match. When asked if and how he would handle a horror-based story in the "Star Wars" universe, the showrunner confirmed that something was already in the pipeline. "They're doing that. I think they're doing that. I think that's in the works, yeah," he said.

We got a tiny and rather tame take on horror in the debut season of "Ahsoka," when the titular hero and her rebel pal, Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), took on an army of night troopers. These guys were an unstoppable force that took a lot to stay down and were very much like the basis of Joe Schreiber's 2009 book, "Deathtroopers," which followed a squadron of Stormtroopers transformed into zombies. But while Gilroy gave very little away about what terrors could be heading into the "Star Wars" universe, he did admit that getting that (or anything else) right in this franchise all comes down to the parties involved.

