The Real Reason Tina Louise Accepted The Role Of Ginger Grant On Gilligan's Island
Throughout its history, there has been a push-and-pull between the critical consensus on "Gilligan's Island" and its overwhelming popularity among audiences. Few step forward to defend the show's quality, with even its defenders agreeing that it is mostly childish, slapstick nonsense. Yet "Gilligan's Island" has remained popular for decades. It was a hit pretty early during its initial run in 1964, and was re-discovered time and again by several new generations, all thanks to years and years of reruns.
The "Gilligan's Island" cast was startled by the popularity of the series, but seem to know why it was popular. In the mid-1960s, when America had just seen its president assassinated and a subsequent rise of civil rights battles, "Gilligan's Island" provided a frivolous, meaningless salve. On "Gilligan's Island," everything is silly, no one is hurt, and — most importantly — everyone gets along.
It certainly didn't hurt that the cast were so appealing overall, and that several of the actors were dazzlingly attractive. That was certainly the intended function of casting Tina Louise as Ginger, the glamorous movie star. Ginger came to Gilligan's Isle with a trunk of dresses, hair products, and makeup, allowing her to look like she was on the red carpet even as she stepped out of her tropical bamboo hut in the morning. Ask some of the youngsters who watched "Gilligan's Island" in 1964, and they will likely tell you that Ginger, Mary Ann (Dawn Wells), Gilligan (Bob Denver), or the Professor (Russell Johnson) was their first crush object.
In 2024, Louise, the last surviving member of the "Gilligan's Island" cast, confessed that the show was way bigger than she initially expected ... much to her chagrin. She was interviewed by Closer Weekly, and she said she didn't like that the show lasted three whole seasons. She would have rather it been canceled swiftly so she could have moved on to other acting gigs.
Tina Louise kind of wished Gilligan's Island would have ended earlier
Louise, it should be recalled, was a star on the rise when she appeared in "Gilligan's Island." She had gained a lot of acclaim for her performance in the 1958 film "God's Little Acre," and was traveling the world appearing in international productions (she worked with Roberto Rossellini on 1961's "Garibaldi," and she played Sappho in the Italian peplum film "The Warrior Empress"). Shortly thereafter, she began studying her craft with Lee Strassberg at the Actors Studio. She had ambitions for greatness. "Gilligan's Island," however, wasn't part of that plan. In her interview, she confessed:
"I thought it was going to just last six months, but it seemed to go on forever. [...] I had just become a member of the Actors Studio, and I didn't really want to do ['Gilligan's Island'], but they weren't happy with the person who did the pilot, so I was just asked to do it. [...] I was in a Broadway show at the time with Carol Burnett, and I was asked to do this. I was encouraged by a friend who told me it would only last six months and then I could go back to what I had been training for."
It seems that her "Do one for a quick buck" role became one of the roles she became best known for. Ginger became a widely recognized pop figure, no doubt because Louise was so committed to the role despite not really wanting it. Louise infamously refused to appear in any of the "Gilligan's Island" follow-up movies and TV shows, and didn't like to attend pop culture conventions. Because of her distancing herself from "Gilligan's," some have posited that she hated Ginger and her fellow cast members. It turns out that wasn't the case. For however silly the part was, Louise liked playing Ginger. She just didn't come back because she wanted to work on other things.
