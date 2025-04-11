The Unlikely Rom-Com That Inspired Warfare's Director

Many war films, no matter the location, the feats of heroism, or the bonds that are made amidst the bloodshed, end up being reminiscent of others in the process. You'd be forgiven, then, for making those comparisons before going into "Warfare," the new film from co-directors Alex Garland and former U.S. Navy SEAL Ray Mendoza, whose personal experiences are the basis of the movie which, through its nightmarish depiction of its subject matter redefines what makes a war movie in the process. What might come as a surprise, however, is that amidst the chaos and barbarity unfolding around Will Poulter, Cosmo Jarvis, Joseph Quinn, and "Daredevil: Born Again's" Michael Gandolfini, inspiration was found in a 1998 Gwyneth Paltrow-starring rom-com.

Mendoza spoke to /Film about "Warfare," explaining that the film doesn't try to be a pro or anti-war story but a frenetic account of events and the fallout of each in a story based on memory, which led the director to reach an interesting comparison. "That was my driving goal and why I was so meticulous or we were so meticulous casting all the memories and really, how did you feel at this exact moment? When did you feel like you came out of this flight state of mind into the fight state of mind, and when did that happen?" Mendoza revealed. "So all those each, they're micro arcs, but they do exist. And I think for the film, I don't just watch war films. There's a film I could name that you'll be probably shocked. It's called 'Sliding Doors.'"

