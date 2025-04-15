Kurt Russell's Twisted Crime Thriller Predicted Our Love For True Crime

Why are we so fascinated by the true crime genre? It seems morbid curiosity is, to some degree, responsible for its soaring popularity, raising uneasy questions about the ethics of perceiving such subject matter as entertainment. On the flip side, there's the psychological complexity of it all, which also highlights how vulnerable we truly are. The fact that anyone can be exposed to such extreme criminality is a sobering realization, as well as something that's been leveraged by streamers such as Netflix to churn out all kinds of sensationalized projects.

Turning real-life trauma into semi-fictionalized stories will always be a slippery slope, but I guess there is some value in bringing awareness to toxic attitudes responsible for certain crimes. A good example of this measured approach is Netflix's "Adolescence," which uses real-life crime statistics to examine misogyny among a certain demographic within a fictional setting.

The roots of true crime can be traced back to mid-1920s genre magazines, which recounted crimes in snazzy snippets. However, it wasn't until decades later that the 1990s saw a sudden boom in true crime media, especially in Hong Kong. At the same time, a boom suggests that the genre existed in multiple mediums and had already gained some kind of prominence. If we turn our attention to the U.S., then we need to acknowledge the gory, suspenseful nonfiction book that helped establish the genre. Indeed, Truman Capote's 1965 work "In Cold Blood" popularized true crime stateside by creating a niche that would go on to become all the rage in the years that followed. But between Capote's prototypical book and the rapid influx of true crime works post-2014, there was a 1985 crime thriller that anticipates our current obsession with the genre.

Directed by Phillip Borsos, "The Mean Season" doesn't depict its chilling story from the perspective of an amateur true crime obsessive. Rather, the film makes us privy to the stressful inner life of Miami-based crime reporter Malcolm Anderson (Kurt Russell), who feels terribly exhausted and burnt out after covering the most heinous crimes in the city. Just when he decides to take a step back, though, Malcolm is sucked into an especially grisly murder case that blurs the lines between his personal involvement and his professional status as an objective bystander.