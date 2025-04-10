One Of The Best Martial Arts Movies Ever Is Getting A TV Series From A Star Trek Veteran

Conventional wisdom dictates that there's no way to improve on perfection, but since when has that ever stopped streaming companies when there's money to be made? In today's latest instance of truly nothing being sacred anymore, Deadline has revealed the news that Prime Video is moving forward with a series adaptation of "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon," the story made most famous by director Ang Lee's soaring, sumptuous, and sweepingly romantic wuxia classic. The 2000 film was based on the Chinese novel of the same name by author Wang Dulu, which was actually the fourth installment of a larger saga called the "Crane-Iron Series." This new streaming show will apparently take its cues from that original source material, as opposed to simply remaking the film.

Advertisement

Regardless of whether this is merely a brazen IP grab or a truly inspired attempt to modernize a seriously compelling story, however, there's no denying the talent involved in bringing it to life. The creative team already on board this project includes Jason Ning (known for his work on the Fox show "Lucifer," the Peacock series "Mrs. Davis," and "The Expanse") as a writer/executive producer and, most intriguingly, "Star Trek" veteran and "Battlestar Galactica" overseer Ronald D. Moore as executive producer, who's also attached as showrunner on the "God of War" Prime Video series. There's no word on any potential casting or even a start date for production, as Deadline only vaguely describes the series as currently "developing" over at Amazon and Sony Pictures Television. Whenever this comes to fruition, it's worth wondering among fans of the Lee film whether this will even come close to the (very literal) heights of what came before.

Advertisement