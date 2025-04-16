5 Things We Need To See In Marvel's Daredevil: Born Again Season 2

The sun has set on the first season on "Daredevil: Born Again" and we're quite fearful for the Man Without Fear. Even in the Netflix era, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) ended each chapter on a bit of a heroic high note, whereas "Born Again's" first outing feels very "The Empire Strikes Back." Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) has forced his hand, firstly in splitting the commissioner's head open like an Easter egg, as well as rounding up vigilantes and protestors alike. Where does that leave Daredevil? Hiding out at Josie's and being forced to regroup with the few left to fight the good fight. The question is, just what exactly does that fight look like?

With season 2 already in production (and with Charlie Cox finally sporting the double-D logo), Marvel Studios are going hell for leather in keeping Daredevil's story going as quickly as possible, with scarce details on just what that will include. While we're currently kept in the dark, about how Matt will hit back against Fisk, there are a few things we hope get considered to both rectify and improve upon this so-so introductory season that occasionally lost its way, but stuck the landing a little in its season finale. There's plenty to request for Matt Murdock's return given recent events, but there's a handful of essential elements that could see season 2 keep the momentum going and ensure that we give the devil his due, beginning with the real power couple we sorely missed this time around getting back together and staying there.

