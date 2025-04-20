Why Sylvester Stallone, Bruce Willis, And Arnold Schwarzenegger Turned Down The Simpsons

There are enough stars that have cameoed in "The Simpsons" to cover the entire Springfield Walk of Fame and back again. Dustin Hoffman, Meryl Streep, U2, and Daniel Radcliffe (who has voiced more than one character) are just some of the names that've shared the animated space with Homer (Dan Castellaneta) and the rest of that beloved family. Three names that you have never seen on the end credits, however, were three iconic action heroes that were scheduled to make an appearance but unfortunately never did: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sylvester Stallone, and Bruce Willis.

It turns out that the heroes who dominated the silver screen in the '80s and early '90s never swung by the home of 742 Evergreen Terrace, even after they were explicitly written into an episode. Season 5, episode 10 of "The Simpsons," entitled "$pringfield (or, How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Legalized Gambling)," saw Mr. Burns (Harry Shearer) open a casino, and Schwarzenegger, Stallone, and Willis agreed to get in the recording booth for the episode as long as their newly opened chain of restaurants, Planet Hollywood, would be written into the plot. While the writing team adhered to the request, it was no match for the trio's busy schedules, which ultimately had no space for coming on the show after all. As a result, the Planet Hollywood plug and its owner's appearance was ripped from the episode entirely, and none of the aforementioned stars have turned up in the show since. Be that as it may, the series hasn't stopped making jokes about them, including one recurring character that spoofed Schwarzenegger himself.

