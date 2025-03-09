Every The Simpsons Character Voiced By Harry Potter Star Daniel Radcliffe

"The Simpsons" is well-known for its wide array of surprise celebrity guest stars. These actors stop by the show for a lot of reasons, ranging from "It's an easy gig" to "I'm friends with the producers." With Daniel Radcliffe, who famously played Harry Potter for eight movies in a row, it seems he joined the show simply because he liked the series — that and because he was famous enough that the series liked him back.

"I feel like for a lot of people growing up in England, there are things I know about America and American culture," Radcliffe explained on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" in 2022. "Like, by the time I was eight years old, I was like, 'Bismarck is the capital of North Dakota.' And I know that because of 'The Simpsons.'" He went on to add:

"There's a ton of movie stuff and references to things that I did not understand when I was watching the show. And then I saw those movies 10 years later and I was like, 'Oh, 'A Clockwork Orange' or like 'Indiana Jones.” Like, 'Oh, that was what that was.'"

Putting a fine point on it, Radcliffe noted, "If you came to Earth tomorrow and had to quickly educate somebody about the last 30 years of American culture, you could do worse than doing 'The Simpsons.'"

Radcliffe's respect for the series is reflected in his multiple guest star appearances on it. After showing up in a 2010 episode of "The Simpsons" (almost a year before the final "Harry Potter" film released in theaters), he stopped by two more times afterward, each time playing different characters. It's a feat that few of his "Harry Potter" co-stars can tout. But of his three "Simpsons" appearances prior to 2025, which of them was the best?