Watch Peter Falk, In-Character As Columbo, Roast The Most Famous Celebrity On Earth
For many people, the character of Lieutenant Columbo, the disheveled detective portrayed with a perfect mix of earnestness and deprecation by Peter Falk, is as comforting as a fictional character can be. He is the true ideal for justice, frequently taking down the rich and powerful through the sheer power of being an annoying little guy who pays close attention. Indeed, every episode of "Columbo" offers at least some kind of comfort for the audience. The show ran for decades, from 1968 to 2003 (though there were some gaps), with Columbo becoming a crucial part of pop culture along the way, being referenced in everything from "The Simpsons" to "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine."
One especially memorable "Columbo" reference, however, was created by Falk himself when he gave a truly hilarious performance as the titular character outside of the actual show. In 1978, the actor appeared in-character as Columbo on "The Dean Martin Celebrity Roast," which was inspired by the infamous New York Friar's Club roasts. The episode's "Man of the Hour" was none other than Martin's fellow Rat Pack member, the movie star and legendary crooner Frank Sinatra. You can check out the video below, and then read on to learn more about this magical, rare appearance of Columbo outside of his television series.
Watch Falk hilariously roast Frank Sinatra as Lieutenant Columbo
This "roast" is absolutely incredible, though it's far less mean-spirited than most roasts. There are a few little jabs here and there about Sinatra's retirement and singing voice, but everything is clearly done with love and the real laughs come from Columbo just being Columbo. He shuffles around and is more concerned with getting Sinatra's autograph for his wife than he is entertaining the audience, which is about as in-character as Falk could get. He even, non-canonically, reveals his mysterious wife's name: Rose. (He also confirms that his first name is Frank, not Phillip, as a trivia writer once claimed!)
The roast was filmed just a few months after the final episode of "Columbo" season 7 aired. The show would ultimately remain off the air for more than a decade before returning for season 8 in 1989, which made this a terrific way for Falk to say farewell to his beloved character (at least for a while). Said roast was no small affair either, with an incredible line-up of roasters that included Orson Welles, Gene Kelly, Jimmy Stewart, Telly Savalas, Ernest Borgnine, and Ronald Reagan along with Falk, Martin, and Sinatra. Even with names that big, though, it's funny to see how excited everyone gets for Falk as Columbo, with Welles looking downright star-struck (which is pretty wild considering how massively important Welles is to Hollywood history).
Whether you're a serious "Columbo" fan or just want to enjoy a few laughs with the charming camaraderie of 1970s variety television, Falk's portion of the roast is sure to make you smile.