Watch Peter Falk, In-Character As Columbo, Roast The Most Famous Celebrity On Earth

This "roast" is absolutely incredible, though it's far less mean-spirited than most roasts. There are a few little jabs here and there about Sinatra's retirement and singing voice, but everything is clearly done with love and the real laughs come from Columbo just being Columbo. He shuffles around and is more concerned with getting Sinatra's autograph for his wife than he is entertaining the audience, which is about as in-character as Falk could get. He even, non-canonically, reveals his mysterious wife's name: Rose. (He also confirms that his first name is Frank, not Phillip, as a trivia writer once claimed!)

The roast was filmed just a few months after the final episode of "Columbo" season 7 aired. The show would ultimately remain off the air for more than a decade before returning for season 8 in 1989, which made this a terrific way for Falk to say farewell to his beloved character (at least for a while). Said roast was no small affair either, with an incredible line-up of roasters that included Orson Welles, Gene Kelly, Jimmy Stewart, Telly Savalas, Ernest Borgnine, and Ronald Reagan along with Falk, Martin, and Sinatra. Even with names that big, though, it's funny to see how excited everyone gets for Falk as Columbo, with Welles looking downright star-struck (which is pretty wild considering how massively important Welles is to Hollywood history).

Whether you're a serious "Columbo" fan or just want to enjoy a few laughs with the charming camaraderie of 1970s variety television, Falk's portion of the roast is sure to make you smile.