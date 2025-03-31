How Columbo's Mysterious First Name Spurred A $300 Million Lawsuit

Lieutenant Columbo (Peter Falk) had many mysteries throughout his long-running TV series. For one, he made frequent allusions to "The Missus," his wife, an off-screen character whom the detective claimed to make certain demands of him as a husband. He never referred to his wife by her name, though, and he didn't wear a wedding ring. This led some "Columbo" fans to assume that she was a fabrication that Columbo had invented to appear more personable. The assumption, however, was laid to rest when other characters reported talking to Mrs. Columbo. She was real. Indeed, Kate Mulgrew played Mrs. Columbo in a short-lived spinoff series called "Mrs. Columbo." That series, however, tried to cut its ties with "Columbo," leaving its canon status in doubt.

Another one of Columbo's mysteries was his first name. He only ever introduced himself by his last name as, as a cop, so did everyone else. There were a few instances wherein Columbo flashed his badge and Police I.D. card (notably in the episode "Dead Weight"), but television sets in the 1970s were sharp enough to reveal what his vitals actually were. It wouldn't be until the show was digitally remastered for DVD that viewers would be able to make out the name on Columbo's I.D. card, learning that he was christened Frank.

There may, however, be some readers who have, for many years, been operating under the misapprehension that Columbo's first name is Phillip. You might have learned the name from the board game "Trivial Pursuit," which published the name in their 1983 Genus Edition. Most households had a copy of "Trivial Pursuit" in the mid-'80s, so the "fact" was widely spread.

It seems, though, that the makers of "Trivial Pursuit" stole the name "Phillip" from a trivia book called simply "The Trivia Encyclopedia" by Fred L. Worth. Worth, as it turns out, planted a few pieces of fake trivia he invented himself as a way of tracking down naughty board game publishers who might steal his work without permission. Worth took the matter to court.