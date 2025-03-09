Frank Sinatra's War Movie Is A Must-Watch For Old Hollywood Fans
There is something very nostalgic about some of those big old Hollywood war movies from the 1960s. They may appear to offer a simplistic Boys' Own view of World War II, but my granddad, who served in the Royal Air Force, couldn't get enough of films like "The Great Escape" and "Where Eagles Dare." Perhaps it is because such rousing crowd-pleasers reassured war heroes like him that they were the good guys and could take pride in their victory over the Axis Powers. Stars were queuing up to appear in these adventures, and even Ol' Blue Eyes got in on the action in "Von Ryan's Express," an underrated escape thriller that is a must-see for fans of Old Hollywood.
Apart from establishing himself as one of the most popular musical performers of the 20th Century, Frank Sinatra also had a long and varied acting career. The legendary crooner starred in everything from classic musicals ("On the Town") to heist flicks ("Ocean's 11") and political thrillers ("The Manchurian Candidate"). He was also no stranger to war movies, winning his only Oscar for his performance in "From Here to Eternity." His screen status began to wane during the '60s, but he saw a perfect star vehicle for himself in David Westheimer's novel "Von Ryan's Express" and sought to buy the rights. When 20th Century Fox beat him to it, he offered his services instead. A further Oscar nod didn't materialize, but the movie was still a success, becoming Sinatra's highest-grossing film of the decade. While it is not as revered as some other men-on-a-mission movies of the era, here's why you should give it a shot.
What happens in Von Ryan's Express?
Frank Sinatra stars in "Von Ryan's Express" as Colonel Joseph Ryan, an Army Air Force pilot shot down over Nazi-occupied Italy. There, he is taken prisoner and escorted to a camp overseen by Major Basilio Battaglia (Adolfo Celi), only to find that the largely British contingent are on the verge of storming the fences after their commanding officer died in solitary confinement. Led by gruff Major Eric Fincham (Trevor Howard,) the inmates are a haggard and disease-ridden bunch, deprived of food, sanitation, and medication as punishment for their repeated escape attempts.
As the new senior officer in the camp, Ryan butts heads with Fincham by banning any future bids for freedom, reasoning that Italy is about to fall to the Allies. He also doesn't endear himself to his new comrades by refusing to punish American servicemen accused of stealing supplies needed by the escape committee. When Italy surrenders, Ryan shows mercy to Major Battaglia, again angering Fincham and earning himself the unwanted nickname "Von Ryan."
Together with the help of sympathetic Italian Captain Oriani (Sergio Fontani), Ryan and Fincham lead 400 men towards Allied lines and safety. Battaglia isn't finished yet, though, and the escapees are brutally recaptured and herded onto a train destined for Germany. Of course, Ryan and his fellow officers have other ideas. Breaking out of their box car, they seize the train and plot a hazardous route to neutral Switzerland. But can they make it to the border before the Nazis intercept Von Ryan's Express?
Why Von Ryan's Express is still a cracking war movie
"Von Ryan's Express" is an entertaining escape thriller handled in brisk and no-nonsense fashion by director Mark Robson. It starts out as an examination of POW camp hardship and politics in the vein of "King Rat" before turning into "The Great Escape" on a train in the second act. In truth, the escape bid via stolen locomotive is a little too stop-start to build any serious momentum, but the film makes up for it with a tense and action-packed finale.
Sinatra puts in a solid performance as Ryan, playing him brusquely with a few touches of Rat Pack insouciance. At times, he seems to be self-consciously emulating Steve McQueen's iconic role in John Sturges' classic film, while at others he is outshone by the modest but excellent supporting cast. Chief among them is prickly old Trevor Howard, a veteran of numerous war movies, and the wonderful Edward Mulhare as the prison chaplain whose mastery of the German language proves very useful in sticky situations.
There is surprisingly little downtime for an older movie, and it still looks a treat. Apart from a few dated rear-projection and model shots, the handsome production makes the most of its location shoot in Italy. (By and large, what we see are real trains rattling through gorgeous Italian landscapes.) Overall, "Von Ryan's Express" may not reach the heights of the very best war movies, but it is still a very satisfying old-school adventure that deserves mention in the same breath as "Where Eagles Dare," "The Guns of Navarone," and "The Dirty Dozen." Perfect viewing for a laid-back Sunday afternoon.