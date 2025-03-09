Frank Sinatra's War Movie Is A Must-Watch For Old Hollywood Fans

There is something very nostalgic about some of those big old Hollywood war movies from the 1960s. They may appear to offer a simplistic Boys' Own view of World War II, but my granddad, who served in the Royal Air Force, couldn't get enough of films like "The Great Escape" and "Where Eagles Dare." Perhaps it is because such rousing crowd-pleasers reassured war heroes like him that they were the good guys and could take pride in their victory over the Axis Powers. Stars were queuing up to appear in these adventures, and even Ol' Blue Eyes got in on the action in "Von Ryan's Express," an underrated escape thriller that is a must-see for fans of Old Hollywood.

Apart from establishing himself as one of the most popular musical performers of the 20th Century, Frank Sinatra also had a long and varied acting career. The legendary crooner starred in everything from classic musicals ("On the Town") to heist flicks ("Ocean's 11") and political thrillers ("The Manchurian Candidate"). He was also no stranger to war movies, winning his only Oscar for his performance in "From Here to Eternity." His screen status began to wane during the '60s, but he saw a perfect star vehicle for himself in David Westheimer's novel "Von Ryan's Express" and sought to buy the rights. When 20th Century Fox beat him to it, he offered his services instead. A further Oscar nod didn't materialize, but the movie was still a success, becoming Sinatra's highest-grossing film of the decade. While it is not as revered as some other men-on-a-mission movies of the era, here's why you should give it a shot.