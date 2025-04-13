Why Linda Hunt's Hetty Left NCIS: Los Angeles

It's worth remembering that Linda Hunt had already been acting for decades by the time "NCIS: Los Angeles" came about, dating back to the '70s and '80s when she was starring in movies like David Lynch's ill-fated "Dune," among many other projects. Come 2009, when this show first hit the airwaves, Hunt was already well into her 60s. That was a big factor.

In a 2011 interview with The Daily Beast, Hunt explained that she wasn't looking to be part of an ongoing TV series at that point in her career. "I wasn't looking for anything," Hunt said at the time. "I'm now 66. At this time in my life, that this has come along, feels just like a gift. The heavens opened up and just handed me a little something to get me into my 70s."

Mind you, this was in 2011, and Hunt was 66 then. By the time season 9 rolled around in 2017 and Hetty was showing up less frequently on the show, she was already into her 70s. In that same interview, Hunt made it clear that she wasn't one of those actors that wanted to work until she was dead, either:

"Acting gave me a sense of purpose, but it also gave me a sense that I would survive, that I would find my place. I've never learned how to do it without a lot of stress or anxiety. For that reason, at this time in my life, I'd rather just not do it ... I'd rather be the person who has more time to stretch, more time to think, more time to reach out to other people. I'd rather do that for the rest of my life. I'm not one of those people that wants to die on the stage."

By "NCIS: Los Angeles" season 10, Hetty was nowhere to be found, with the show largely proceeding without her. She did appear in the season 10 premiere, but from then on out, the fan-favorite character was absent.